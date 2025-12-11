Mark Orgill moves to center of dais as Laguna Beach’s next mayor

Laguna Beach City Council Members Mark Orgill and Alex Rounaghi, from left, shake hands Tuesday after Orgill’s appointment as mayor during an organizational meeting.

The Laguna Beach City Council on Tuesday appointed Mark Orgill to lead the city as mayor, the first-term council member taking over the role from Alex Rounaghi.

Before delving into the business at hand, Orgill stated his intent to prioritize ideas regarding stewardship of the community and the surrounding environment.

“Most[ly] everybody knows what I’ve been working on over the past several years, and it really all boils down to … the three pillars that are in stewardship, which is heritage, environment and culture,” Orgill said. “... Really, essentially, it’s just still moving all of those elements down the field.”

A real estate investor and developer who has called Laguna Beach home since 1984, the 64-year-old Orgill has also served on the boards of Visit Laguna Beach and the Laguna Beach Community Clinic.

Mark Orgill thanks community members as he takes the mayor’s chair on the dais at the Laguna Beach City Council meeting on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Orgill kept his comments regarding the road ahead brief on a night the council convened for nearly six and a half hours, its longest meeting in the past four months.

Topics discussed Tuesday included the qualification of a ballot initiative to introduce term limits for city council members, funding assistance for Laguna Playhouse, live-work housing for local artists and the city’s wastewater master plan, among others.

The council passed the baton of leadership to another first-term council member during its reorganization, as Hallie Jones was selected to serve as mayor pro tem.

Rounaghi, who, in 2022, became the youngest council member to serve in Laguna Beach when he was elected at age 28, was presented a plaque with a gavel commemorating his mayoral term. He also received recognition from representatives for state Assemblymember Diane Dixon (R-Newport Beach) and Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

Councilmember Bob Whalen, left, congratulates outgoing Mayor Alex Rounaghi for his leadership at the Laguna Beach City Council’s reorganization meeting on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I was thinking back today as to what was I doing when I was 26 or 27,” Councilman Bob Whalen said. “Well, I wasn’t responsible for running the city. You did an amazing job. It’s impressive what you’ve accomplished at such a young age.

“I think some of the qualities that you’ve exhibited that have most impressed me are you’re really collegial, you’re articulate, you’re thoughtful and you’re creative in your approach. You’re not always accepting of the way things have been done. You’re willing to push in new directions.”

Local government, Rounaghi said, is a “team sport,” highlighting his council colleagues, city staff and the residents of the town in his comments.

Outgoing Mayor Alex Rounaghi and incoming Mayor Mark Orgill, from left, switch positions on the dais during a reorganization meeting of the Laguna Beach City Council Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“As we approach our city’s 100-year anniversary, I just think about the fact that we are standing on the shoulders of giants before us, who were responsible for making this city the unique place that it is,” Rounaghi added. “That’s something that I don’t think any of us take lightly.”

Orgill also shared some prepared remarks with respect to Rounaghi’s tenure as mayor.

“As a lifelong resident and proud third-generation Lagunan, Alex brought a unique perspective rooted in love for our town’s history, culture and community,” the newly appointed mayor said. “Under his time as mayor, Alex tackled some of our most pressing issues, from infrastructure, public safety, water reliability and sustainable growth. His work helped steer our city through challenging times.

“He helped focus on fiscal stewardship, efficient governance [and] ensuring that our city’s budget and planning decisions reflected what’s best for our residents. Being mayor is more than a title. It demands time, tough decisions and readiness to listen.”