Around Town: Snoopy House event underway this week in Costa Mesa

The Snoopy House holiday event returned Friday to the Costa Mesa City Hall lawn and will run nightly until Friday, Dec. 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Each evening throughout the week, visitors can take in the Peanuts-inspired lights and decorations display, enjoy photo opportunities with Santa Claus, embark on train rides and be entertained by stage performances. Food vendors Dezzertaholic, Family Pizza and Dragon Dog will be on site for hungry guests.

The event “pays homage to the original Snoopy House display, created in 1966 when then-Mayor Willard Jordan and his family began making Charles Schulz-themed decorations with his family members at their Santa Ana Avenue home,” the Daily Pilot reported last year.

Advertisement

For more information including the stage schedule and events, visit costamesaca.gov/snoopyhouse.

‘Holiday Hideout’ at VEA Newport

VEA Newport Beach is hosting its “Holiday Hideout” lounge through Dec. 31. The pop-up at the coastal resort offers cocktails and seasonal snacks. Guests can sip on drinks like “Olaf’s Revenge,” made with white chocolate-washed VEA Special Reserve Corazon Reposado tequila, and enjoy photo-worthy moments.

No reservations are required. The “Holiday Hideout” lounge is open every Friday and Saturday, from 6 p.m. to midnight, at VEA Newport Beach, 900 Newport Center Dr. Visit veanewportbeach.ipoolside.com for details.

Menorah lighting ceremony Sunday

The first day of Hanukkah is nearly here, and Fashion Island’s menorah lighting ceremony will once again kick off the eight-day Festival of Lights in Newport Beach.

The Sunday afternoon event marks 25 years of partnership with the Chabad Center for Jewish Life in Newport Beach. Festivities include live klezmer music from Oy! Stars, a children’s choir performance, dreidels and doughnuts, face painting and more. Folks are also encouraged to bring an unwrapped gift for a community toy drive.

The event is free and all are welcome. The menorah lighting takes place nightly starting Sunday, Dec. 14, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Fashion Island’s Atrium Garden Court, 401 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach. For more information, visit jewishnewport.com

Kleiman accepts gavel as mayor

The Newport Beach City Council during its reorganization meeting Tuesday appointed Lauren Kleiman to serve as the city’s mayor through 2026.

Kleiman has represented District Six since being elected in 2022. She previously served as mayor pro tem, a ceremonial post that was awarded Tuesday to Councilmember Noah Blom by a slim council majority.

Kleiman adjourned the meeting, but not before offering brief remarks on her new post. “I am truly honored to serve the city in this capacity,” she said, before going on to highlight four key goals for the city next year — communication, connectivity, customer service and continued commitment to public safety.

Laguna Concert Band Holiday Concert

The 50-member, all-volunteer Laguna Community Concert Band invites the public to enjoy its Holiday Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theatre.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. The campus is located at 625 Park Ave. To learn more about the band, visit lagunaconcertband.com.

Discovery Day at the Farm

The next Discovery Day at OC Fair & Event Center’s Centennial Farm is Tuesday, Dec. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon. Discovery Days are open to the public and offer a variety of activities, such as self-guided tours, seed planting, crops education and interaction with livestock.

Parking and admission are free. The Orange County fairgrounds is located at 88 Fair Drive, in Costa Mesa. To learn more visit ocfair.com.