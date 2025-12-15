Newport Beach to withdraw from its beds at Costa Mesa’s homeless bridge shelter

Newport Beach will relinquish its rights over 20 beds at the bridge shelter in Costa Mesa when a contract extension ends by 2027.

With its bed space not hitting capacity all year, Newport Beach is winding down its future commitments to a bridge shelter in Costa Mesa.

The coastal city originally paid $1.6 million to help construct the shelter, which opened in 2021 with 72 beds for homeless people. Its share of bed space increased to 25 in an expansion just two years ago. Newport Beach and Costa Mesa have shared development and operating costs since the shelter opened.

But touting the success of revamped anti-camping laws, Newport Beach city officials negotiated with Costa Mesa to give up access to all of its allocated shelter beds by 2027.

Negotiations took place ahead of the previously existing agreement’s Dec. 15 expiration date.

Newport Beach sought to reduce its bed space and negotiate a one-year extension as opposed to a term of five years. The city wanted the flexibility to see if demand for its bed space remains steady or decreases.

Costa Mesa agreed to some, but not all of the proposed terms. Two extensions over a one-year span, though, will lessen Newport Beach’s support of the shelter.

The first extension, through June 30, 2026, will draw Newport Beach’s beds down from 25 to 20 while allowing the city to rent up to five of Costa Mesa’s available beds at an increased $163 per day rate, if needed. Newport’s 20 beds will otherwise increase to cost roughly $60,000 per bed a year.

A second extension though the end of next year allows Newport Beach to release access to all of its remaining beds while still allowing for bed rentals from Costa Mesa, as needed, at a per diem rate to be determined once shelter and kitchen operator contracts have been executed.

The Costa Mesa City Council approved the changes to the agreement during its Dec. 2 meeting.

Even though Newport Beach’s annual and daily cost per bed would increase throughout the extensions, the city’s planned withdrawal would mean the shelter stands to lose roughly $170,000.

Costa Mesa Councilmember Manuel Chavez responded to concerns about changes to the agreement.

“Are there any cities interested in partnering on a shelter?” he asked.

“We’ve been approached by another nearby city regarding the availability of shelter beds,” said Costa Mesa City Manager Cecilia Gallardo-Daly. “We’re currently working with them to develop an agreement for their use of the shelter beds that Newport Beach no longer needs.”

Gallardo-Daly noted that a multi-year contract with a new partnering city could come before the council soon.

Councilmembers unanimously passed the amended agreement and thanked Newport Beach for supporting the shelter for the past few years.

The contract extension went to the Newport Beach City Council a week later for its consideration.

According to a Dec. 9 staff report, the city has reduced homelessness by 80%, a dramatic downturn attributed to a beefed up anti-camping ban leading more homeless people to accept services. The formation of Newport Beach police “quality of life” teams to work on homeless outreach and citations was also credited.

Daily use of Newport Beach’s share of beds has averaged between 15 to 18 homeless people this year. If any homeless people remain at the shelter’s Newport Beach beds before the agreement expires, the city is required to house or relocate them.

Councilmembers approved the amended agreement without any discussion as part of the meeting agenda’s routine business.