Snoopy House returns with a week of holiday cheer at Costa Mesa City Hall

Calvin Sampson places a letter to Santa into a red and green mailbox during the Snoopy House Holiday Display at Costa Mesa City Hall on Friday.

Kids of all ages squealed with glee Friday as they slid down a ramp of snow on the lawn at Costa Mesa City Hall, one of many attractions set up through Friday, Dec. 19, for the Snoopy House Holiday Display.

The annual tradition features exhibits of light and moving decor depicting Snoopy, Woodstock, Charlie Brown as well as other characters and scenes from the mind of artist Charles Schulz. It began in 1966, when a former Costa Mesa mayor, Willard Johnson, started putting up handmade signs at his home inspired by the “Peanuts” comic strip.

Families pose for photos with Santa during the Snoopy House Holiday Display at Costa Mesa City Hall on Friday. (Eric Licas)

Juniper Wise spends all year looking forward to the Snoopy House display, according to her father, Hudson Wise. Her annual visit with Santa is one of their family’s most precious traditions.

“Enjoy your family,” Hudson Wise said. “Have a great holiday. Relax, and happy New Year!”

The shape of snowflakes were silhouetted against purple light splashed across the face of the upper floors of City Hall as hundreds of people laughed and posed for pictures on the grounds below.

Kids of all ages slide down a ramp of snow on Friday, the first night of the annual Snoopy House Holiday Display at Costa Mesa City Hall. (Eric Licas)

Attendees of the week-long event enjoy live performances by local school bands and choirs, food trucks, photo ops with Santa and a workshop to help kids write letters to St. Nick.

Art supplies, a drum set and a Spiderman-themed RC car were among the goodies listed on personalized wishlists addressed to the North Pole that were placed by smiling children into a red-and-green mailbox. Volunteers and city staff donned glittering antlers and elf ears to coax babies into posing for the perfect photo.

Juniper Wise decorates a letter to Santa during the Snoopy House Holiday Display at Costa Mesa City Hall on Friday. (Eric Licas)

More than 360 family photos with Santa had been taken as of Friday and over 200 people had signed up for brief, but memorable sled rides that evening, according to city staff at the event.

City lifeguards and childcare specialists were among those moonlighting as holiday helpers for this year’s Snoopy House. Members of the City Council mingled with families from Costa Mesa as well as residents of other Orange County cities.

Children stand atop a stack of giant gift boxes during opening night of the annual Snoopy House Holiday Display at Costa Mesa City Hall.

(Eric Licas)

“It’s a wonderful time for everyone,” Councilmember Loren Gameros told the Daily Pilot as he stood beneath a brightly festooned pine tree. “It’s a great release. The kids, you can see, have nothing but joy in their hearts.”

A child grins while sledding down a ramp of snow on Friday, during the first night of the annual Snoopy House Holiday Display at Costa Mesa City Hall. (Eric Licas)

Gameros said the winter holiday season is his favorite of the year because it gives many a chance to step back and “embrace those you love.”

He said it’s also a time to consider people in need, and encouraged people to be charitable with either their time or material goods, or both if they’re able.

