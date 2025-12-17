Fountain Valley to adopt ordinance to comply with state’s lot-splitting legislation

The Fountain Valley City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance that will give the city some ability to regulate lot splits .

Looking to exercise some measure of control over future lot-splitting developments permissible under recently passed state legislation, Fountain Valley this week introduced an ordinance that will set local standards for such projects.

State Senate Bill 9, which went into effect Jan. 1, 2022, requires cities to consider proposed housing developments with no more than two residential units in a single-family residential zone ministerially, provided the project meets certain requirements. It also provides for ministerial approval of a parcel map for urban lot splits.

A parcel can be split into two lots, with up to two units being placed on each. Urban lot splits require that each lot be at least 1,200 square feet, neither of which should be less than 40% of the original lot size.

The City Council on Tuesday passed an ordinance that will give the city some ability to regulate those lot splits through objective zoning, subdivision and design standards.

Ron Vargas, an associate planner for the city, said the state provided “some flexibility” in what local agencies could require of any proposed SB9 development.

Under the new ordinance, primary dwelling units will not be allowed to exceed 800 square feet in floor area. The structures cannot exceed a 16-foot height limit and must be built at ground level.

“We do require a 10-foot separation distance from the existing structure into all accessory structures, so if they were to move forward with a two-unit development, it would have to be 10 feet from either unit, 10 feet from the main structure, and 10 feet from all existing structures on the property,” Vargas said. “Maximum lot coverage is 60%. We often see most homeowners maximize the buildable square footage on their property.”

The ordinance also calls for matching features and materials across all units built on a lot, including building color and roof height. Each unit must have an independent laundry facility and storage space.

Property owners considering such a development are required to notice neighboring parcels at least 30 days prior to the start of construction. Any units resulting from such a project may not be used as a short-term rental or for non-residential purposes.

Councilman Ted Bui questioned how SB 79, signed in October by Gov. Gavin Newsom, might affect the city’s ability to maintain a height limit. The legislation, which calls for increased residential density and height limits near transit hubs, is set to go into effect in July of 2026.

“The city actually would not qualify for SB79, given that we’re not within distance to high-frequency transit, such as a light rail station, even perhaps some Metrolink, given the frequency of train travel, as well as a rapid bus system,” Vargas explained.

