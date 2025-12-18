Huntington Beach designates Sept. 18 as Kolby Aipa Day

Huntington Beach has designated Sept. 18 each year to be Kolby Aipa Day, in celebration of the hometown surfer who died earlier this year.

The Huntington Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to adopt a resolution to honor Aipa. The 20-year-old died Aug. 5, three days after he was critically injured in an e-bike accident on Pacific Coast Highway.

Aipa was the grandson of the late well-known Hawaiian surfboard shaper Ben Aipa. Kolby was posthumously inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame on Sept. 18 this year, and also honored with a paddle out.

His father, Duke, spoke in front of the council on Tuesday night.

“The city of Huntington Beach has been nothing less [than] a sign of pure ‘aloha,’” Duke Aipa said. “Coming from Hawaii, where aloha was born and given to the world, Huntington Beach has fostered that feeling of aloha and made it authentic and real. Our family could not have survived this without our community, without the H.B. Boardriders and without rippers like Bailey Turner, that represented Huntington Beach [in the ISA Junior World Championships] and brought a gold home.

“Kolby lives in all of us, in every good deed that we do, in the way that we humble ourselves and love the people in our community.”

Duke Aipa comments during a ceremony for Kolby Aipa, his son, who was posthumously inducted into the Surfers’ Hall of Fame in September. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Several of the council members were also emotional as they made remarks about Kolby Aipa, a graduate of Huntington Beach High School.

Mayor Casey McKeon said he hadn’t met the Aipa family until Kolby’s passing.

“Since then, Duke and his wife and family have just been amazing, such a strong pillar of our community,” McKeon said.

Turning to the family, the mayor added, “I know nothing that we’re going to do up here is going to take away your pain, but I am honored, and I know I speak for all of us up here, and privileged to be able to memorialize Kolby for some way forever more in Huntington Beach.”

The resolution encourages Huntington Beach residents, schools and community organizations to observe each Sept. 18 with appropriate educational programs and civic activities that celebrate the kindness, community involvement and spirit of aloha exemplified by Kolby Aipa.

City continues exploring International Surfing Museum move

The council on Tuesday night also held a study session about moving the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum from its current location on Olive Avenue to an underutilized space at the Main Street Library.

In July, the council directed staff to examine the feasibility of such a move. The surfing museum has been in its current location since 1990, but low ceilings and lack of wall space have inhibited the display of historical surfboards, Community and Library Services Director Ashley Theel said in a presentation. Additionally, deferred maintenance, including a leaking roof, could compromise exhibitions.

Improvements and relocation costs are estimated at $75,000, which would be covered through a partnership with Visit Huntington Beach.

“Obviously, with any new ‘roommates’ there will be some growing pains,” Theel said. “But I know that we’re ready and willing to collaborate and work through those growing pains, to make sure both organizations are successful and support each other.”

The surf museum would have a dedicated footprint of 1,184 square feet on the first floor of the Main Street Library, including an office, storage and display of an extensive collection by International Surfing Museum executive director Peter “PT” Townend. Each of these would occupy a space of the library that’s currently vacant.

Two-time U.S. Open of Surfing champion and Huntington Beach local Brett Simpson looks over “Duke,” a piece by fellow U.S. Open winner Courtney Conlogue, at the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum in 2024. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The museum would also include an art gallery, restroom and research section walls.

The library’s dedicated footprint on the first floor would be slightly more than three times bigger, at 3,807 square feet. The surf museum and library would each also have storage space on the second floor of the building and would share space on the first floor for a reception area, gift shop/book store, staff kitchen and lounge and restrooms.

“I do believe this will drive traffic out to the [Huntington Beach Art Center, which is across the street from the library],” Councilwoman Gracey Van Der Mark said. “We’re struggling right now for the public to get out there, and I think this is important.”

Next steps could include the development of a memorandum of understanding, which would be brought back to the council for consideration.