Pogo stick daredevil-turned-poet encourages young high school writers to stay true to themselves

Former extreme pogo athlete-turned-poet Nico Patino responded with a dimpled smile and a shrug to a Fountain Valley High freshman in Steve Schultz’s third-period English class. She had raised her hand to ask, sheepishly, “Do you have a girlfriend?”

“It’s complicated,” he said, drawing giggles and a few sighs of disappointment.

He’d go on to field questions all day Monday, getting into topics like love, creativity and loss. The grilling didn’t appear to faze Patino, who’s building a growing following by setting up a vintage typewriter in public and firing off poems on the spot about the people he meets.

Poet Nico Patino, left, poses for a selfie with a student in Steve Schultz’s English class during a visit to Fountain Valley High on Monday. (Eric Licas)

Patino adapted the process to the classroom, taking about 15 minutes out of each period to compose poems based on suggestions from students. They asked him to dive into issues that can often be hard to discuss in casual conversation, especially for young people.

Schultz invited Patino, a 28-year-old contemporary writer in the social media era, to speak to his students in hope of inspiring them. The English teacher said encouraging people to use writing as a tool to explore their feelings and connect with others is more important now, amid the spread of artificial intelligence in academia as well growing rates of depression among adolescents reported by the Centers for Disease Control.

Nico Patino types out a poem based on suggestions from students in Steve Schultz’s English class at Fountain Valley High on Monday. (Eric Licas)

“You don’t have to become published or famous,” Schultz told the Daily Pilot Monday. “But when we’re writing — and I define writing as an expression and discovery of how you think and feel — every time you write, you grow in yourself. Even if no one ever sees it. Even if you post it to social media and it gets two views, you might help someone.”

“In my first seven, eight years as a teacher, I had one kid talk to me about suicide,” Schultz added. I might average 20 a year now. I’ve watched three former kids buried.”

Fountain Valley High English teacher Steve Schultz reads a poem he wrote for Nico Patino during the writer’s visit to his classroom at Fountain Valley High on Monday. (Eric Licas)

One of the short pieces Patino wrote Monday was for Jonathon, a student whose dad had died. The 28-year-old street poet drew from his own experience as the sharp clack of his Olympia SF typewriter cut through the room. He recalled what he thought and felt 15 years ago, after his own father was killed in a motorcycle crash a month before his 13th birthday.

“...growing then death,

and nothing left

no one left on the other end of the wire

just sudden engulfing fire

a wound that wasn’t

then suddenly was…”

Patino spoke candidly about his background, describing himself as a passing student who grew up on the East Coast earning mediocre grades most of his academic career. His mother was a first-generation American who was dead set on seeing her children go to college.

Nico Patino hands a poem written on the spot a student during an English class at Fountain Valley High School on Monday. (Eric Licas)

Patino said he didn’t plan to be a writer when he was a teen, and had “literally Googled what degree makes the most money,” after finishing high school. He got his bachelor’s degree in business from Temple University in Philadelphia, but became disenchanted with the field well before graduating.

Then the pandemic hit, evaporating the recent grad’s job prospects practically overnight. The next few years became a period of self-discovery for Patino, including spiritual retreats, deep dives into literature and philosophy, and a variety of jobs ranging from restaurant work, a stint as a life coach, and a brief but exciting run in the extreme pogo circuit.

Poetry is a relatively new career avenue for Patino, even if he has been writing for himself for years. But he believes it’s a path that extends naturally from the road life has taken him on so far, an occupation that allows him to remain true to himself.

A student raises her hand to ask poet Nico Patino a question during his visit to Steve Schultz’s English class at Fountain Valley High on Monday (Eric Licas)

He encouraged students to be mindful of other people’s advice and criticism but, ultimately, the most important thing is that they write from the heart. He said that it’s been a balance act for him to maintain his integrity as someone suspicious of writing for the sake of consumption while trying to earn a living as a poet who promotes himself on Instagram.

“Some of these kids are lighting up in ways they normally don’t to what he’s saying,” Schultz said. “They’ll remember this for the rest of their lives.”

Patino said he believes poetry is due for a resurgence in popular culture, partly due to an inherent preference for shorter formats on social media platforms and as a reaction to the emergence of AI. He added that he was left with a sense of optimism after spending a day engaging with young writers.

“This gives me quite a bit of confidence and reassurance that the kids are all right,” Patino said. “I’m really pleasantly surprised by the level of engagement and depth of the questions… kids have so much more depth than we recall. When we grow up we forget how much we truly perceived.”