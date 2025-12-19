Huntington Beach boutique guitar emporium offers satisfaction for shredders

Co-founder Scott Friedland describes the Minarik “Inferno” guitar at the Rocket Guitar Emporium showroom in Huntington Beach.

One electric guitar from Ciari folds up to fit in a backpack.

Another made by Minarik, called the “Inferno,” has a flame design on the bottom and comes in a case shaped like a coffin.

“I don’t care if you play rock, if you play punk, if you play heavy metal,” Friedland said. “It’s one of those guitars that is indisputably unique. There’s nothing like it.”

Friedland loves talking about these models and more found at the Rocket Guitar Emporium in Huntington Beach, which he co-founded with former Guitar Center CEO Ron Japinga.

Advertisement

Colorful Minarik and Duesenberg guitars and a hand-made wooden lifeguard station replica, from left, on display at the Rocket Guitar Emporium showroom in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Customers tend to feel like a kid in a candy store, just substitute the sweets for strings.

“Each guitar that we bring in, we try to just appeal to everyday musicians, collectors and people that are just really into what’s special,” said Friedland, a filmmaker and marketing executive who lives in Huntington Beach. “Electric guitar players, just like people who have a preference of cars, are very finicky and have their special things that they like.”

Special one-of-a-kind guitars on display at the Rocket Guitar Emporium showroom in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

He and Japinga opened the space earlier this year and invite guitar lovers in, by appointment only, to find the luthier-crafted instrument that calls their name.

Friedland met Japinga through development of a couple of products in the guitar business, including an electric cigar box guitar for a company called Lace. They remained in communication and linked up after Japinga left Guitar Center in late 2023.

“Scott’s an outstanding marketer, and we got excited talking to each other about creating this type of environment,” said Japinga, who now lives in Santa Cruz. “It doesn’t exist. People don’t understand and appreciate the craftsmanship, and have the capability of delivering this and a level of service that somebody who’s a guitar player or a collector would want and appreciate.”

Co-founders Scott Friedland and Ron Japinga, from left, hold their favorite guitars from the collection at the Rocket Guitar Emporium showroom in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The duo also have a sister company, Rocket MPS, that they use for consulting services and marketing.

Friedland admitted he’s more of a keyboard player, but he has long been drawn to the electric guitar space.

“I really enjoy being here,” he said. “I also enjoy not having to commute an hour to L.A. It’s nice that I’m 10 minutes away.”

Guitars at the Rocket Guitar Emporium can range from about $1,500 up to about $50,000, he said. Items also can be custom-built.

Co-founder Scott Friedland decorates the Rocket Guitar Emporium showroom with some of his favorite rock-inspired artwork in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Among the other featured guitars at the showroom are selections from Orange County-based AJ Peat Guitars, and Miuu, a small operation out of Poland that counts Jack White among its players.

“We happen to have three of them right this minute, and we’ll wait for months to get another one when they sell,” Friedland said of the Miuu guitars. “Great guitar, great craftsmanship. You’ll hear a lot of guitar players say, ‘The neck is like butter,’ meaning it’s easy to play and it feels great.”

A James Tyler Studio Elite HD-X, the model played by well-known producer and guitarist Dann Huff, is another highlight. The guitar has a white marble-like finish.

The Shinos Amp, a tube amplifier hand-crafted in Japan, is also available for purchase. So are guitars built by former Huntington Beach resident Joe Morgan, long well-known for his amp business, and his brother. Morgan now lives in Nashville.

The intricate marble design James Tyler guitar, on display at the Rocket Guitar Emporium showroom. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The showroom features the guitars in holders on tables, which allows for accompanying books and artwork that’s also for sale. Professional skateboarder and Huntington Beach local Christian Hosoi donated a pair of signed skateboards.

Since it’s a boutique showroom, a personal touch can be offered. Friedland said he will go to Los Angeles International Airport or John Wayne Airport to pick up musicians and customers who come in from out of town. The showroom is intentionally centrally located about halfway between Los Angeles and San Diego.

Rocket Guitar Emporium will also deliver around Southern California. Though the guitars are all insured, Japinga said they get nervous about shipping them.

The intricate detail of a Duesenberg “Drifter” on display at the Rocket Guitar Emporium showroom. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“The problem is, if they get damaged, many of them are one of a kind,” he said.

Japinga said he’s proud of the showroom and what he and Friedland have created. Though he lives in Northern California, he’s down south fairly often, partly because he still has Los Angeles Rams season tickets.

“I’m super-excited about it,” he said. “Every guitar plays different, sounds different. That’s one of the opportunities here, that you get to come and play the guitar, listen to the guitar, feel the guitar. They’re all beautiful pieces of craftsmanship, and so you get to appreciate that, which you can’t really do online and in lots of places that just don’t carry this level of assortment.”

Co-founder Scott Friedland stands in the jam room at the Rocket Guitar Emporium showroom in Huntington Beach. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Friedland said the art gallery-style environment highlights some of the best in the electric guitar field worldwide.

“These showrooms that we’ve built here, they’re like having a brand new Ferrari, Lamborghini, Bugatti, McLaren, Porsche dealership under one roof,” Friedland said. “Imagine if you could go to one place that was all brand new, and you had all of those franchises, and that’s really what we have here.”