Laguna Playhouse seeks $500,000 in financial assistance from city

Laguna Playhouse leaders have approached the city for $500,000 in financial assistance. The venue could be opened up to more community performing arts groups.

Laguna Playhouse is considering retooling its business model in an effort to become more sustainable, which could result in increased access to the venue by other community organizations.

Leaders of the local theater approached city officials in October to discuss its new direction. Those discussions included a request for $500,000 in financial support to help facilitate the transition.

Laguna Playhouse board members and staff shared plans to shift to a more popular lineup of shows that would include musicals and more widely known theatrical productions, potentially with longer runs. The pitch also mentioned the possibility of reducing rehearsal time at the venue, in part, to open it up for more community cultural arts uses.

Gary Jenkins, a member of the theater’s board, told the City Council during its Dec. 9 regular meeting that theaters have faced financial difficulties since the coronavirus pandemic. He said he felt confident in the recent hire of Adele Adkins to lead the local theater into the future.

“A central part of our new vision is to become a center for the community,” said Jenkins, who added the board has shown its own support by contributing $530,000 to the Playhouse this fall. “The city has needed additional performance space for arts for a long time now. The Playhouse is now uniquely suited to providing that space and all that is required to make it work.

“To complete this transition, the Playhouse will need additional financial support this fiscal year. I’m asking the city to step forward with that support to build a bright new future for the arts in our community and to preserve a real gem of our town.”

The City Council voted unanimously to advance the discussion to the Jan. 13 meeting, when city staff is expected to return with a lease amendment. A $500,000 city contribution, if approved, would be paid out in two installments within the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Grant funding could be taken from last fiscal year’s cultural and environmental stewardship fund, as well as tourism marketing district funds dedicated to arts facilities and permanent art installations, City Manager Dave Kiff said.

“What we did in response was we reviewed with the Playhouse some updated cash flow modeling, which reflected reduced monthly expenses, the sale of certain property, a stronger fund development push, and a strong board commitment to raising additional funds,” Kiff said. “That resulted in discussion with them about a proposed lease amendment that would convey the funds, as well as look at additional community benefit, which would assure … venue time for community groups.”

Kiff added that the proposed sources of funding have other competing needs, including funds committed to public art projects.

Councilmember Sue Kempf noted that events like the World Cup and the Olympics will only increase the need to address visitor impacts.

Laguna Playhouse, which was established 104 years ago, operates under a 40-year lease on the city-owned property that was agreed upon in 2003.

City officials and Playhouse leaders have discussed a window for community use of the facility that could range between eight to a dozen weeks annually, with a basic rate schedule for community nonprofits.

Interested parties are already knocking at the door, including the Laguna Beach Music Festival and Laguna Dance, whose representatives expressed interest during the council meeting.

“I think it’s really money well spent, if we make this investment,” said Councilmember Bob Whalen.

Ron Harris, a longtime board member for the Laguna Beach Music Festival, said that whether the festival took place at Laguna Beach High or at the Playhouse in years past, a persistent issue had been an inability to set a consistent time for it.

“The kind of artists that we are putting on sometimes book up to two years or longer, further out,” Harris said. “We need to have a designated space and time, so that we can bring to the community the kind of musicians that this city deserves.”

