Pageant of the Masters issues casting call for ‘The Greatest of All Time’ production

A volunteer measures a possible cast member during open casting call for the Pageant of the Masters in this file photo.

Many have heard the call before — and answered — time after time.

The Pageant of the Masters put out the word this week that it is ready to welcome back volunteers for a variety of roles in its living picture show.

Open casting call dates are set for Jan. 9-11, with hours from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday and from 1 to 4 p.m. on the weekend days. Those who visit the Festival of Arts grounds to participate on Saturday and Sunday will also be around for the return of the Family Fun Fest.

“There’s nothing quite like volunteering for the Pageant,” Sharbie Higuchi, director of marketing and public relations for the Festival of Arts and the Pageant of the Masters, said in a statement. “It’s a truly extraordinary experience. Whether on stage or backstage, you’re helping bring not only masterpieces, but also a Laguna Beach tradition, to life, all while creating incredible memories.”

Those looking to land a role posing in the tableaux vivant production will have their picture taken and measurements recorded on site. Backstage volunteers are also needed for the costume, headpiece and makeup departments.

Family Fun Fest will include art projects, face painting, food, games and live music. Volunteers who sign up during one of those two days will receive a voucher for a free item from a participating food truck.

The Pageant of the Masters announced its theme for the upcoming production, “The Greatest of All Time,” in November. In the past, the casting call has represented an initial opportunity for the public to view the pieces selected for the show.

Organizers have already acknowledged the subjectivity of the new theme, but it was noted by Pageant Director Diane Challis Davy that technical skill, market value and societal impact all were worth considering in attempting to trim the selected artwork down to a few dozen pieces.

The 2026 Pageant of the Masters production will run from July 9 to Sept. 4. Along with last month’s announcement of the theme, the names of several artists to have their work recreated as living pictures was released, including Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Winslow Homer, Frida Kahlo, Claude Monet, Pablo Picasso, Norman Rockwell and Vincent van Gogh.

The Festival of Arts grounds are located at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Individuals who are unable to attend the open casting call event may also make an appointment by contacting the casting department at (949) 494-3663, or at casting@foapom.com.

Sawdust Art Festival

The Sawdust Art Festival’s 35th annual Winter Fantasy show will wrap up its five-week run on Sunday, giving art enthusiasts a final opportunity to meet and shop for the work of more than 170 artists during the holidays in Laguna Beach.

Winter Fantasy, which has been open Friday through Sunday since Nov. 21, is open during the hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival is located at 935 Laguna Canyon Road. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and under are admitted free.

