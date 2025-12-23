Clock is ticking: Judge says Huntington Beach must adopt housing plan within 120 days

The Pelican Harbor senior housing facility is one example of affordable housing in Huntington Beach.

A San Diego Superior Court judge has given Huntington Beach 120 days to adopt a compliant housing element, something that was originally due in 2021.

Since then, the city has been fighting with state leaders over Regional Housing Needs Allocation requirements that Huntington Beach zone for 13,368 units in the current cycle, which runs through 2029.

Judge Katherine Bacal ruled against the city in May 2024 . City leaders sought to appeal that decision all the way to the state Supreme Court, but earlier this month that panel declined to review an appellate court ruling in the state’s favor.

Bacal issued another new order Friday that says Huntington Beach must adopt a housing element within 120 days, and its zoning authority will be restricted until it does so. She gave Surf City an additional 120 days to bring the city’s zoning ordinances into compliance with that housing element.

“Huntington Beach is not above the law,” California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said in a statement issued following Friday’s ruling. “Its leaders must comply with all our laws, including our state’s housing laws. We remain fully committed to ensuring that Huntington Beach does its part to address our state’s housing crisis. It has been squandering public money for far too long trying to shirk that responsibility.”

Bacal’s order suspends the city’s permitting, rezoning and subdivision authority for sites identified in its draft housing element. It also opens Huntington Beach up to what are called “builder’s remedy” projects, allowing developers to bypass local zoning requirements to expedite the construction of low-income or middle-income housing.

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon, shown after being sworn in earlier this month, said that RHNA housing requirements are overreach by the state government in Sacramento and not applied evenly. (James Carbone)

City leaders issued a statement Saturday noting that Bacal’s order did not institute a $50,000 per month penalty that the state had requested. The statement also said the state’s required housing element is inconsistent with the California Environmental Quality Act, an argument that is still pending before the trial court.

The next hearing is scheduled for Jan. 16.

In April 2023, the conservative Huntington Beach City Council majority voted against adopting a draft housing element, refusing to support a statement of overriding considerations. Signing off on such a statement means that economic, legal, social, technological or other benefits of a project outweigh the environmental impact.

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon said in an interview Monday that city leaders remain hopeful that a federal lawsuit filed by the city that challenges the constitutionality of California housing laws, will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. The suit was dismissed by a U.S. district court judge in 2023. A U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals three-judge panel ruled in 2024 that the city did not have standing to sue, rejecting Huntington Beach’s claim of charter city authority.

McKeon reiterated that the state case against Huntington Beach remains open, and he hopes that Bacal will consider the city’s CEQA claims.

“It’s just a misconception that we’re not permitting housing,” McKeon said. “We are.”

Huntington Beach currently has about 75 rental and ownership housing projects that are deemed affordable , totaling almost 3,000 units.

McKeon noted that in the previous RHNA cycle, which ran through 2018, the city issued nearly 3,000 permits for housing units. As then-interim city manager Dave Kiff said in a 2019 email to Southern California Assn. of Governments director Kome Ajise, that placed Huntington Beach in the top 10 for the entire SCAG region.

McKeon added that the city permitted about 1,600 units for years 2020 through 2024.

“We’re punching above our weight class, but [Gov. Gavin Newsom] just wants to always punish us,” he said.

Newsom’s message to Huntington Beach, delivered via statement after Friday’s ruling, was clear.

“Huntington Beach needs to end this pathetic NIMBY behavior,” Newsom said. “They are failing their own citizens by wasting time and money that could be used to create much-needed housing. No more excuses, you lost once again — it’s time to get building.”