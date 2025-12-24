Fountain Valley appoints Chris Nigg as its fire chief

Fountain Valley has appointed Chris Nigg as its new fire chief. He previously served as fire chief of La Verne.

Fountain Valley announced Monday that it has appointed Chris Nigg to the position of fire chief.

Nigg will lead the department after making a lateral move from the city of La Verne, where he served as its fire chief for the past four years.

“The strength of any fire department is its people,” Nigg said in a statement. “My priority is to support the dedicated professionals of the Fountain Valley fire department, listen to their voices, and work collaboratively to continue delivering the high level of service our community expects.

“Through transparency, accountability and strong partnerships across Orange County, we will uphold the trust placed in us by those we serve.”

Nigg, who earned a master’s degree in emergency services administration from California State University, Long Beach, has more than 20 years of experience in the fire service, which also includes time spent with the fire departments in Brea, Fullerton and San Bernardino.

He currently serves as president-elect of the Los Angeles Area Fire Chiefs Assn. Nigg has also held leadership roles as past president of the Cal Cities Fire Chiefs, as an executive board member of the California Fire Chiefs Assn., and as president of the Orange County Fire Marshals.

“Public safety is foundational to a strong and prepared community,” Mayor Jim Cunneen said in a press release. “Chief Nigg brings the leadership needed as Fountain Valley continues to strengthen its emergency response capabilities and ensure the fire department is well-positioned to serve our community now and into the future.”

Tragedy struck the department in July when the city lost its previous fire chief, Bill McQuaid to an off-duty death. City officials said the death occurred during a bodyboarding trip to Huntington State Beach. McQuaid, who was 57, died of a heart attack, City Manager Maggie Le said.

McQuaid, a 1986 graduate of Fountain Valley High, had served nearly three decades with his hometown department after first being hired as a full-time firefighter-paramedic in 1996. He took over the top job as chief in January 2023.

Tim Saiki had assumed acting fire chief duties following the incident. McQuaid was honored with a procession of first responders on July 29.

