Huntington Beach partners in bringing high-speed internet to Catalina, coastal communities

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon called for the fiber-optic cable landing stations this week, that will help boost internet service on Catalina Island.

Huntington Beach will host two subsea fiber-optic cable landing stations, delivering high-speed internet to Catalina Island while also upgrading infrastructure for some residents in coastal Orange County.

The California Public Utility Commission announced on Dec. 18 that it has granting $37 million for the project, benefiting thousands of residents on Catalina Island who are without reliable internet service.

AVX Networks will be building the infrastructure between Huntington Beach and the island, part of $96 million in total federal grant funding that will be given to five groups for high-speed broadband projects.

Advertisement

“AVX Networks is thrilled to bridge the digital divide for Catalina Island and coastal North Orange County through this vital Last-Mile Federal Funding Account grant, enhancing connectivity that will transform healthcare, education, hospitality, public safety and emergency communications like 911,” AVX Networks chief executive Lance Ware said in a statement. “This investment not only resolves persistent downtime issues, but empowers mobile carriers to prioritize coverage over capacity, fostering equitable access and resilience for these underserved communities.”

Ware said in a video released by the city of Huntington Beach on Monday that 4,400 residents of Catalina Island would receive fiber-optic capabilities, along with a million tourists a year.

Selected areas of Huntington Beach will also experience better connectivity as a result of the improved infrastructure. According to Geographic Information System data, the Central Park area and a stretch near the coast in southeast Huntington Beach would experience a bump.

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon called the fiber-optic cable landing stations historic in the video, which also featured an appearance by state Sen. Tony Strickland, whose District 36 includes Huntington Beach.

“My Huntington Beach colleagues and I support the Last-Mile Project,” Strickland said. “This is a regional partnership benefiting our residents and our business community.”