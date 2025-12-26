Emergency effort to seal off leaks from abandoned oil well in Newport Beach faces delay

Workers stand near a drill rig at the end of 36th Street in Newport Beach earlier this month. The remediation project is facing delays.

An emergency remediation project to cap a methane leak from an “orphan” oil well in Newport Beach has hit an unexpected snag, as construction crews have experienced complications with infrastructure hundreds of feet below a Balboa Peninsula neighborhood.

State officials from the California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM), which is overseeing the project, initially hoped to complete the “interception” of the pipe before Christmas but missed that benchmark. Over a period of six days, construction crews had been unable to drill into the pipe in order to plug and seal the well with cement.

The delay could last up to two weeks.

“We wanted to have a period of quiet and then be able to come back, fix up the street and remove all the traces of construction,” said Newport Beach spokesperson John Pope of the initial deadline. “Of course, we’re hoping that it gets done sooner.”

Advertisement

News Emergency remediation of ‘orphan’ oil well begins by Newport Beach homes The state of California is teaming up with Newport Beach to seal a methane leak from an abandoned oil well that prompted a local emergency in October.

In October, a Newport Beach resident who lives near 36th and Marcus Avenue contacted city officials about oil seeping into their home. In the course of responding to the complaint, officials detected unsafe and potentially flammable levels of methane and hydrogen sulfide.

Newport Beach declared a local emergency, and several residents had to evacuate their homes while city and county workers installed a ventilation system that allowed for their safe return.

The Marcus Avenue home where the leaks originated from remains red-tagged.

An emergency remediation project led by the state began on Dec. 3, when a drill rig arrived to the impacted neighborhood. The operation successfully located the pipe, associated with an abandoned oil well dating back to the 1920s, but different drilling methods and drill bits were not able to penetrate the cast-iron pipe.

On Monday, Driltek Inc., the contractor hired for the job, drilled down 780 feet, running parallel with the existing pipe instead of trying to intercept it at a Y-shaped angle. After drilling down 850 feet, holes punched into both pipes will allow them to be squeezed and filled with cement, which will effectively seal off the oil source.

Newport Beach, acting as the liaison between the state and the community, has launched a new page on the city’s website with timely updates on the project as it faces a delay that is frustrating to all.

“The best thing we can do is to keep everybody informed,” Pope said. “The website is something that we launched after recognizing that the remediation is going to be delayed past Christmas.”

Street parking and restricted garage use near the work site continue to be impacted by drilling efforts.

State funds set aside to plug deserted oil wells are covering the costs associated with the emergency remediation project.