Fountain Valley puts out welcome mat for more breweries, distilleries

Fountain Valley is streamlining the process to approve permits for new breweries and distilleries, as well as other businesses, in the city. Above, copper distillery equipment can be seen through glass at the Stone Groove Stillhouse’s distillery pub in Anaheim.

Fountain Valley this month put plans into motion to make it easier for certain businesses to operate in the city, amending its municipal cod that, among other things, may bring more breweries and distilleries to town.

The move, approved Dec. 16 by a unanimous vote of the City Council, will allow for such businesses to operate in all commercial, manufacturing and mixed-use zones, including alcohol sales and on-site consumption.

“This is something that has been on staff’s radar for quite some time, something we thought would be beneficial to the city, given the popularity of breweries and distilleries in the area, from Anaheim, to south [Orange] County, all the way to north [Orange] County,” said Ron Vargas, an associate planner for the city. “We are adopting a new code amendment to allow these distilleries to operate with tasting rooms in commercial and manufacturing zones.”

An alcohol distilling business will able to operate without a conditional use permit, provided it does not exceed 10,000 gross square feet. The tasting room may not exceed 2,000 square feet, and an outdoor patio area will be limited to 1,000 square feet.

Breweries and distilleries will also be required to submit a security plan deemed satisfactory by the Fountain Valley Police Department.

City staff said the code amendment was driven by study sessions with the Planning Commission and was brought forth in the interest of economic development.

The change increases the capacity to 75 seats for businesses that can qualify for a small restaurant permit, which previously was capped at 50 seats.

“We previously adopted a small-format restaurant permit, which would allow for small restaurants such as any small cafes, boba shops, small sandwich shops, small restaurants with 50 seats or less to be permitted by right in all commercial areas,” Vargas said. “We found that these smaller restaurants, requiring them to move forward with a [conditional use permit] is vastly costly for them and would allow them to save time and money in the permitting process.”

Streamlining efforts will also apply to artist studios, now defined as small-scale facilities with one instructional area that are typically able to accommodate one group of students. Permitted uses may include activities related to art, music and photography.

“It sounds like you reacted and responded to the request from business owners and business applicants to simplify the process,” Vice Mayor Patrick Harper said. “This is not only going to save them money, but it’s going to save them time, and when you’re starting up a business, delays are very frustrating, so streamline the process, I think, is a really great thing to do.”

