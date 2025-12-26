Man accused of firing at, biting Fountain Valley police in fracas faces 31 years

Fountain Valley police arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly grabbing and firing an officer’s gun and biting a police sergeant during a Dec. 19 altercation outside the Slater Avenue station.

A man who allegedly grabbed and fired a police officer’s gun and bit a sergeant during a Dec. 19 fracas outside the Fountain Valley Police Station, faces multiple felony charges and more than 31 years in prison, prosecutors reported Wednesday.

Walter Corea Sanchez, of Fountain Valley, is still in custody after having pleaded not guilty Tuesday to two felony charges of assaulting a peace officer, three felony counts of obstructing and resisting officers plus negligently discharging a firearm as well as misdemeanor charges of obstructing and disturbing the peace, according to court records.

The charges stem from an incident at 9:54 a.m. last Friday, when Sanchez allegedly walked into the FVPD lobby and began yelling, pacing and acting erratically, the Orange County district attorney’s office reported in a news release issued Wednesday.

Officers escorted him from the building, threatening to arrest him if he re-entered the lobby. Despite the warning, Sanchez reportedly ran back inside and was then chased outside by three officers, who again warned him to leave, according to the release.

“Instead, Sanchez is accused of placing his backpack on the ground and trying to take something out,” the release stated. “Officers began to arrest Sanchez, but as he was being pulled to the ground, Sanchez is accused of grabbing one of the officer’s guns, pulling the trigger and firing off a round.”

The shot from the officer’s semiautomatic weapon did not strike any targets, police reported. Amid the scuffle, Sanchez also allegedly bit an FVPD sergeant assisting in the arrest. The sergeant responded by using a Taser on the suspect “multiple times,” before Sanchez was taken into custody, according to the release.

Orange County Superior Court filings show Sanchez was previously convicted of obstructing or resisting an executive officer on July 11, a felony, and sentenced to 94 days in jail and two years’ probation. He also pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of unlawfully camping and storing property in June, spending four days in jail.

Sanchez is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 2 for a bail review hearing and pre-trial conference. He faces a maximum sentence of 31 years and eight months in state prison if convicted on all charges, according to prosecutors.

Orange County Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said Wednesday he and his staff were grateful no officers were injured in “what could have easily turned into a deadly tragedy.

“A willingness to attack a uniformed police officer, grab the officer’s gun and fire it in an attempt to avoid arrest shows a complete disregard for the rule of law and the safety of our communities,” he said. “We will prosecute those acts of violence to the fullest extent of the law.”

