Huntington Beach 12-year-old injured in helicopter crash given $10K check by Sammy Hagar

Oliver Holland and his sister, Madeline Ashwell, talk to rock-and-roll star Sammy Hagar via Facetime on Saturday.

Rock-and-roll star Sammy Hagar asked Oliver Holland if he liked to help others.

The 12-year-old from Huntington Beach confirmed that he did.

That was the spirit on Saturday at the Waterfront Beach Resort.

Oliver, who was injured when a helicopter crashed down on him in October, was presented a $10,000 check courtesy of Hagar’s nonprofit the Hagar Family Foundation and the hotel.

Oliver Holland, center, is handed a $10,000 check by the Waterfront Beach Resort General Manager Paulette Fischer, left, and the “Grinch” on Saturday. (Courtesy of Moxxe PR)

Hagar opened the Cabo Wabo Beach Club at the Waterfront Beach Resort in 2023. Oliver and his family were enjoying a “staycation” at the hotel on Saturday, when they were presented with the check during a Facetime call from Hagar at dinnertime.

“It’s so important that people help each other in the world,” Hagar told Oliver. “Wouldn’t it be better if everybody just kind of helped each other? I mean, it’s pretty easy if you think about it. Even if you don’t have extra money, you can go down to a food bank and hand food out, or you can go to a children’s hospital where sick children are.”

Oliver suffered a collapsed lung and brain bleed when the helicopter crashed into a pedestrian bridge on Oct. 11, his sister, Madeline Ashwell, reported on his GoFundMe page. The crash happened near the Hyatt Regency resort on Pacific Coast Highway, with helicopters being flown in during a landing party for the following day’s “Cars ‘N Copters on the Coast” event.

Sammy Hagar talks fine tequila and food at his Cabo Wabo Beach Club, which opened at the Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach in 2023. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

NBC reported that Oliver awoke from a medically induced coma on his 12th birthday in late October.

Hagar, a 2007 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee as a member of Van Halen, joked with Oliver about how to spend the money — “No candy,” he quipped — before the Waterfront Beach Resort’s general manager, Paulette Fischer, presented him with the check.

“We are so glad that you’re feeling better and that you’re up and about,” Fischer said. “Happy Holidays, and thank you for being a brave young man.”