Jim ‘Poorman’ Trenton’s 28-hour New Year’s marathon returns to local airwaves

Deejay Jim “Poorman” Trenton at KOCI Radio in 2021. His annual 28-hour broadcast party starts New Year’s Eve morning and runs to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Flexing the boundaries of broadcasting, local disc jockey Jim “Poorman” Trenton is celebrating New Year’s Eve once more with a marathon 28-hour live radio special that gives regular folks, from fans to business owners, a turn at the mic.

Born during the pandemic in 2020, and produced remotely when revelers were stuck in their homes, the tradition is now in its sixth year and features both well-known regulars and fresh voices presenting their own themed shows containing recorded and live music with on-air interviews and talk radio.

The extravaganza will be broadcast on Newport Beach-based KOCI (101.5 FM) from 9 a.m. on New Year’s Eve to around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, ending with a special broadcast between Trenton and his 102-year-old father, aka “Poordad.”

Radio deejay Jim “Poorman” Trenton poses with 8-year-old Zorawar “Captain Z” Clark. (Courtesy of Jim Trenton)

“It started with the challenge of doing a marathon radio shift,” the Newport Beach resident said Tuesday, evoking the mythology of a deejay taking over the airwaves in kind of an act of rebellion. “I like to try and do things in radio that no one else does.”

Giving civilians a turn in the driver’s seat and letting them come up with their own format, songlists and subject matter is a giant trust exercise but something at which the veteran broadcaster, who got his start in the mid-’80s on Los Angeles’ KROQ-FM, is particularly adept.

Today, as host of the daily “Poorman’s Morning Rush,” airing weekdays on KOCI from 7 to 11 a.m., Trenton typically presents a theme and lets listeners call in with song requests from across different eras and genres of music that fit the theme.

“Letting people pick all the songs on your show — nobody does that. And here, you’re getting people who’ve never done a radio show in their lives. And they sound pretty good,” he said of the marathon broadcast participants. “You either have it or you don’t.”

Huntington Beach attorney Allen Baylis hosts a segment New Year’s Eve at 11 a.m. about laws taking effect Jan. 1. (Courtesy of Jim Trenton)

This year’s line up kicks off Wednesday at 9 a.m. and includes an 11 a.m. spot led by Huntington Beach criminal defense attorney Allen Baylis, who will give insight on new laws taking effect in the new year (with some Frank Zappa tracks mixed in).

After that, local Zorawar “Captain Z” Clark — who began participating in the marathon two years ago at age 6 — will present the Top 10 songs from his eight years of life. The youth will be followed at 1 p.m. by musician-turned-general-contractor Ray Hart, who will jam live with his band, “Ray’s Hell,” at his Man Cave Studio.

On Thursday morning, at 8 a.m., ad-hoc host Mike Waldron, a listener who goes by the name “PV Mike in HB,” will attempt to set a world record for the most songs played in one hour.

Radio deejay Jim “Poorman” Trenton is hosting an annual New Year’s Eve marathon on KOCI (101.5 FM), from 9 a.m. Wednesday through 1:30 p.m. Thursday. (Courtesy of Jim Trenton)

“He’s got 80 songs waiting to go, all punk rock, and he’s compiling more,” Trenton said.

Prior to the countdown at midnight, Poorman himself will be interviewed by Mark Akullian, owner of Star European Super Service Center, with no questions off the table. Some slots will feature audience participation, like one from midnight to 2 a.m. led by Harold Sterling, of Westways Staffing Services, Inc. that invites partygoers to call in.

Other segments include a remote broadcast from Balboa Island Museum President John Conners and wife Tissy, currently visiting Lake Arrowhead and planning on a New Year’s morning “polar bear plunge” starting Thursday at 10 a.m., and a compelling hour of interviews with teen clients served by local nonprofit Tilly’s Life Center at noon.

Christine Carey, with nonprofit Tilly’s Life Center, will speak with teen clients New Year’s Day at noon as part of a 28-hour radio marathon on KOCI-FM. (Courtesy of Jim Trenton)

While pulling off the enormous feat year after year is no small task.

“Every year I contemplate whether I want to do this again,” said Trenton, who sometimes walks out of the booth on New Year’s afternoon to cheers from onlookers. “But once it’s over, you’re just loving life — it’s great radio.”

In addition to playing live on 101.5 on the Orange County radio dial, those who want to listen into the New Year’s Eve broadcast can go online to Trenton’s deejay site, at poorman.net, or check out the station at kociradio.com.