Laguna Beach cancer survivor to ride City of Hope float in Rose Parade

Arash Rounaghi, 52, of Laguna Beach will ride a City of Hope float in the Rose Parade. He stands with son George, 8, and daughter Libby, 11.

Arash Rounaghi has a joke he likes to tell his doctor these days.

After beating hairy cell leukemia, Rounaghi can take joy in the simple pleasures, not unlike the interactions when he visits Dr. Matthew Mei at the City of Hope.

“I said, ‘There’s something wrong with me,’” Rounaghi said. “He’s like, ‘What’s wrong?’ He always gets all nervous. I said, ‘I’ve never felt this good in my life. I can do everything I’ve ever done before.’”

A lifelong mountain biker, Rounaghi, 52, began to discover a difference when he was out on the trails with his young son, Henry. A preteen at the time, Henry was pulling away from his father.

In a summer that left him feeling lethargic, the tipping point was a going away party for his nephew, Alex (currently a member of the Laguna Beach City Council), as he was preparing to attend Dartmouth College. Arash Rounaghi felt exhausted going up the stairs from the beach.

A subsequent doctor’s visit revealed that he had low levels of hemoglobin. Then a bone marrow biopsy showed that he was “bone-dry,” he said, and he considers that the point where the battle started.

The journey since has included more than 200 blood transfusions, and the road to recovery required no shortage of support from family and the local community. Rounaghi reckons he underwent eight different treatments, which he described as having the effect of being a “yo-yo” — feeling good, or not so good.

“It got to a point where I was totally a burden on my family,” Rounaghi said. “My daughter, [Libby], was starting kindergarten, it was COVID, my wife, [Stephanie], starts homeschooling the kids. … It was like the biggest roller coaster ride, and that’s where I was like, ‘Steph, this is not worth it. You guys are better off without me.’ …

“That’s where she grabbed me one day and said, ‘You are not giving up on this family.’ Once that happened, no matter what the doctor said, I was going to keep fighting. If we had to go to Mexico, if we had to go to Europe, if I had to eat just greens, I was going to do anything I had to to kind of try to stay alive for as long as possible and try to beat this disease. I had such young kids, too, and these kids wouldn’t even know who I was if I passed away at this point.”

Darker days were ahead. Around Thanksgiving of 2022, Stephanie was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. That January, Rounaghi was notified by his oncologist that his last treatment wasn’t working. He ended up pleading for one more round of chemotherapy.

“I did that round, I went back three weeks later to kind of do a follow up, but we did a bone marrow biopsy between that,” Rounaghi added. “I go into the doctor’s office, I walk in, and it’s this young guy from UCLA. It wasn’t the doctor, it was like his intern, and he sits down, he’s like, ‘How’s it going?’ I’m like, ‘I’m doing pretty good,’ and he’s like, ‘Are you ready for your next round of chemo today?’ I’m like, ‘I think Dr. Mei wants to stop. He didn’t think it’s working. He turns and he looks at me. He’s like, ‘No, it’s working. Your bone marrow biopsy showed that you have no cancer.”

Rounaghi exclaimed in disbelief. Then his doctor entered the room.

“He’s like, ‘Dude, your bone marrow biopsy came back, and your bone marrow is just so taxed, your numbers aren’t rebounding, but you have no cancer cells in you.’

The next step was to receive a stem cell transplant.

The Rounaghi family, from left, front row: Libby and George. Back row: Henry, Stephanie, Arthur, Arash and Oliver. (Courtesy of Arash Rounaghi)

“I never even asked my kids if they wanted to save their dad’s life,” said an emotional Rounaghi, who has five children: Arthur, 23, Oliver, 20, Henry, 18, Libby, 11, and George, 8. “I just kind of knew that they would.”

Three of his sons were tested for it, and it turned out that Arthur, the eldest, donated 10,000 cells, double the amount needed.

Arthur, who was in the Air Force Academy at the time, bookmarked his finals by making two return trips home to help his parents, as Arash was relegated to the hospital while Stephanie was scheduled for a mastectomy.

Coming out the other side, Rounaghi said he is motivated to be a positive presence for others, much like the people who helped him push through. Dr. Mei and Rounaghi will be among six doctor-patient groupings to be featured in City of Hope’s 2026 Tournament of Roses Parade float, themed “Overcoming Cancer and Diabetes Together.”

The 20-foot tall float will be decorated with 12,000 flowers, its features including koi ponds, peacocks and the “Spirit of Life” sculpture, which stands for strength and renewal.

Rounaghi has since returned to mountain biking with the help of an e-bike provided by his brother, Amir. He is also coaching basketball at the canyon branch of the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach.

“I know what it’s like and how much weight it bears down on these families,” Rounaghi added. “Trying to stay optimistic, it’s very difficult. There’s just so much weighing down on you, and that’s kind of why my next journey is now to kind of try to be as optimistic for people as possible, trying to stay as positive as possible.”

Another great moment came in the fall of 2024 during the Laguna Beach homecoming football game. Henry, a linebacker for the Breakers, was named the homecoming king.

“He’s out there with my wife who just beat breast cancer,” Rounaghi recalled. “I’m standing on the field, and I don’t even realize how I’m alive, and he wins homecoming court, [walking out] with my wife. She looks beautiful out there and comes walking down, and he’s homecoming king. We’re like, ‘Dude, this is like a Hallmark movie. What is going on with our lives?’”

Team blood drive

The Laguna Beach boys’ basketball program began hosting an annual blood drive in 2023. Rounaghi noted that he got blood directly from Bret Fleming and Rus Soobzokov, both of whom coached Arthur.

James Azadian, an athletic booster who helped organize the blood drive, said it began as a way for athletes to accrue community service hours. It turned into an opportunity to help a member of their family, a parent who had multiple kids compete for the program.

“We could actually designate [the donated blood],” Azadian said. “[Rounaghi] would text me, and he’d say, ‘Jimmy, I’m getting your blood right now.’ They tell him whose blood it is. … Just a beautiful thing for our student-athletes to be able to see that kind of community, come together and in a way that’s so connected to our school, to our program.

“We decided the first year that we would also motivate the student-athletes and the staff of City of Hope by doing a pancake breakfast, and we’ve been doing that every year. We do it at the beginning, so that everyone gets fueled up and energized.”

Laguna Beach High will host the fourth annual blood drive on Sunday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the school gym. Student-athletes, clad in team gear, clap for the donors as they arrive.

“It’s a way for the boys to continue to build a legacy for our program, in the sense of giving back to the community, doing what you can do,” Jim Garvey, the boys’ basketball coach and the world language department chair at Laguna Beach High. “Basketball is secondary. Sports are a chance to build character, and this is a way they can do that.”

