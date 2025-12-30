Surf City Splash still on schedule at Huntington Beach, despite rain forecast

Last year’s Miss Huntington Beach Queen Nicole Vogt, center, with Princess Laurel Brookhyser, left, and Princess Catherine Dosier, right, take part in the 25th annual Surf City Splash at Huntington Beach Pier in Huntington Beach on Jan. 1, 2025.

Rain is in the forecast for New Year’s Day in Huntington Beach. But what are a few drops of water to folks crazy enough to jump into the Pacific in the middle of the winter?

The Surf City Splash will celebrate the New Year with its 26th annual event on Thursday, with participants expected to plunge into the ocean at high noon.

Event emcee Peter “P.T.” Townend said thunder and lightning would be the only thing that would cancel the event.

Advertisement

As of Tuesday afternoon, the forecast for New Year’s Day in Huntington Beach was for rain in the morning and breaks of sun in the afternoon.

“We feel an obligation to the community, because we’ve had great publicity leading into it, that we need to do the Splash for the start of the new year,” Townend said. “I can tell you right now, though, the water is cold. It’s in the mid-50s. That’s pretty cold. I mean, the coldest I’ve ever surfed in Huntington in my 46 years here was 49 [degrees].”

Hundreds of people run into the Pacific Ocean during the 25th annual Surf City Splash on Jan. 1, 2025. (James Carbone)

Despite the wet stuff in the forecast, event participants are encouraged to get to the beach by 11 a.m. They can grab a breakfast burrito and a Bloody Mary at Zack’s by the Beach for $15, starting at 9 a.m., Townend said.

Organizers said the annual costume contest and a vendor fair at Pier Plaza would likely be canceled due to the rain, but the main event will still go on.

Townend added that Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon has confirmed that he will be in attendance.

“We’re going to put a pop-up tent down on the beach so he doesn’t have to sit in the rain the whole time,” Townend said. “He might even plunge. You know, it’s his first big public appearance [as mayor].”

The Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum, of which Townend is the executive director, hosts the Surf City Splash. The event is free as always, and interested participants can sign up through its Facebook event page or just show up.