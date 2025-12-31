Circuit electric shuttle service ends in Huntington Beach

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Delgleize waves as she takes a ride in Circuit Car through Pier Plaza in 2021.

The Circuit electric shuttle service has transported passengers around downtown Huntington Beach for nearly five years. Riders will need to figure out other options, however, as the calendar moves into 2026.

Circuit service for the city has been discontinued as the pilot program has ended, Huntington Beach spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla confirmed.

Riders were able to take trips in the low-speed electric vehicles for free in the initial phase of the service, then for $2 plus an optional tip as the program continued. But the program was fully funded through regional and state grant funding, and that money has run out.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Delgleize, left, looks on as Daniel Kramer with Circuit speaks during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in 2021. (File photo)

“Our partnership with Circuit provided an opportunity to enhance mobility in downtown while advancing the city’s sustainability goals,” Huntington Beach Public Works Director Chau Vu said in a statement. “We appreciate Circuit and the community for their support of this forward-thinking pilot, and we remain committed to pursuing future partnerships and funding opportunities that promote smart, accessible, and sustainable mobility for all.”

The pilot program launched in July 2021. In December 2023, the Huntington Beach City Council approved a two-year service agreement with Circuit for just over $1.5 million to continue service.

None of the money came from the city coffers. According to a staff report, the service was funded through Orange County Transportation Authority, state, Air Quality Management District/Mobile Source Air Pollution and in-lieu parking fee funds.

Circuit expanded its shuttle service in Huntington Beach in 2023. (Courtesy of city of Huntington Beach )

Circuit released a statement announcing that its last rides in Huntington Beach would be Dec. 31, as the contract could not be renewed without the expiring funding source.

“We’ve truly enjoyed serving and being a part of this community,” the statement read, in part. “Since launch, the program has been widely successful, thanks to you. Your daily trips, feedback and support helped make microtransit a reliable option for residents and visitors, and were proud of what we built together. While service will pause after Dec. 31, we will continue looking for opportunities to bring Circuit back to Huntington Beach in the future. We believe in this community and in the value this program has delivered.”

Huntington Beach resident Jennifer Silkenson said she was disappointed to hear about Circuit rides ending, as someone who used the service at least once or twice a week to avoid having to find parking. She said many of the shuttle drivers were local residents, which added an additional bonus to supporting the program.

“It’s convenient, easy, inexpensive versus using Uber,” Silkenson said. “I think it’s great.”

She added that she would be emailing Rep. Dave Min, who represents the city in the U.S. Congress, to see if there’s an opportunity to secure federal funds to continue the service.

“I’ve seen in different forums that so many people want it to come back,” Silkenson said. “I’d love if the city could fund something like this. There’s opportunity for companies to advertise on the carts, and I think it helps bring more business to downtown.”