Laguna Beach High students nurture roots of sustainability with new edible garden

Students use spades and other tools to turn soil in a new edible garden at Laguna Beach High School.

Laguna Beach High students are preparing to take a hands-on role in growing their own food, as district officials celebrated the opening of an edible garden on campus in December.

Located near the administration building on campus, the enterprise was funded by a $5,000 grant from Laguna Beach nonprofit education foundation SchoolPower, a district spokesperson confirmed. Orange County Waste and Recycling supported the project by pitching in some soil and compost to get things started.

During a yearlong program called the Sustain SoCal Challenge, students evaluated the school’s sustainability, taking into account factors such as energy, student health, transportation, waste and water.

Advertisement

Laguna Beach High students partake in an opening ceremony for a new edible garden as part of a sustainability education initiative. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Unified School District)

The garden idea was brought forth by students with the intent of improving the health and wellness of those on campus, including staff.

“Climate action is very important to me,” said Laguna Beach High junion Zoe Bartels, who helped conceive of the idea for the garden. “I am proud to contribute to making the world a better place however I can, like starting the garden. I believe that this new garden will raise awareness about climate action, support students in their instruction and well-being and be a valuable space.”

Participants in a junior master gardener program will be responsible for maintaining the garden.

Containers of soil in a new edible garden at Laguna Beach High, part of a sustainability education initiative. (Courtesy of Laguna Beach Unified School District)

Gloria Harwood, the district’s coordinator of environmental literacy, said everything grown in the garden would be both seasonal and edible, apart from companion flowers planted for the purpose of pest control.

“Honoring Laguna’s longstanding tradition of caring for shared green spaces, this inclusive garden welcomes everyone to learn and be creative with nature as we work toward helping the Earth thrive,” Harwood said in a statement. “In this space, students are empowered with meaningful skills that support the well-being of their communities.

“I can’t wait to spend time here and am deeply grateful for the partnerships that share this vision. We could not have done it without them.”

