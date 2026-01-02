Sun comes out for Surf City Splash in Huntington Beach

People celebrating New Year’s Day cleanse themselves by diving into cold ocean water during the 26th annual Surf City Splash Thursday in Huntington Beach.

The skies cleared just in time for the annual Surf City Splash on New Year’s Day in Huntington Beach.

People celebrated the new year at the 26th annual event, leaping into the chilly Pacific Ocean north of the Huntington Beach Pier.

Jacquelyn Vu, from Irvine, said she thought the water was actually going be colder.

Lori Nakakura Sueki flashes a shaka sign before plunging into the water at Huntington Beach Pier Thursday during the Surf City Splash. (Eric Licas)

“It felt great,” she said, adding that she was hoping for a prosperous, healthy and successful year. “I feel better already. It’s not only a new year, but it’s a new body, a new soul, a new mind set. I’m going to jump into the year, and I’m going to do good.”

Huntington Beach resident Cassie Kotchnik did the Surf City Splash for the first time.

“We were nervous that we were going to be stung by stingrays or that the water was going to be cold, but it was an awesome experience,” she said. “We had a lot of fun, and we can’t wait to come back next year.”

Participants Thursday in the Surf City Splash run back to land after welcoming 2026 with a dip in the ocean. (Eric Licas)

Event emcee Peter “P.T.” Townend said the plunge was going to go on rain or shine, but he was happy to see the sun come out.

“To be honest, I think God was smiling on us for 2026,” he said. “It’s a big celebration year with the [250th] anniversary of America, so I think we’re all smiling because of today.”

A costume contest was also held in conjunction with the event, organized by the Huntington Beach International Surfing Museum.

Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon showed up to the event in a T-shirt depicting the character Iceman from the movie “Top Gun,” as one of the categories for the contest this year was Most Patriotic.

Dozens of swimmers take a picture north of Huntington Beach Pier Thursday for the 26th annual Surf City Splash. (Eric Licas)

“I want to wish everyone a happy and blessed and healthy new year,” McKeon said. “Today we washed off ‘25, and we welcome in ’26.”

Eric Licas contributed to this report.