The recent heavy rains prompt extension of OC Winter Festival at fairgrounds

Winter Fest OC at the Orange County fairgrounds in Costa Mesa has added four more days to make up for those lost to foul weather this season, officials said Tuesday.

The festival, which was scheduled to conclude Jan. 4, will reopen Thursday and continue through Sunday at the OC Fair and Event Center, 88 Fair Drive.

“After several rain-impacted nights, we wanted to make sure families had the opportunity to fully experience Winter Fest OC the way it’s meant to be enjoyed — under clear skies with all attractions operating,” said Mark Entner, the chief executive of PSQ Productions.

“As a locally owned Orange County business, PSQ Productions is proud to produce Winter Fest OC and bring this event to life each year with the help of local performers, vendors and hundreds of seasonal employees. This extension is our way of thanking the community and giving everyone one last opportunity to make those winter memories together.”

The event includes tubing, snowball tossing, an ice rink, carnival rides, a tree-lighting ceremony nightly, live entertainment as well as photo opportunities with popular kids characters.