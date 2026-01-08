Huntington Beach to hold ribbon-cutting for Patriot Point on Saturday

Two people doing stretching exercises at Patriot Point in Huntington Beach on Thursday morning.

Zach Martinez first placed an American flag among a pile of rocks on the cliff at Patriot Point in 2010.

Until his death eight years later, the U.S. Navy veteran, who earned the Purple Heart for his service in the Vietnam War, tended to that flag regularly, as it was constantly vandalized.

Now, the area on the bluffs near Pacific Coast Highway and Goldenwest Street in Huntington Beach will get a proper ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Advertisement

The Patriot Point ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Thirteen of Martinez’s family members are expected to attend, including his wife Roberta. The event will celebrate the eternal memorial and gathering place honoring U.S. Armed Forces veterans, service members and their families.

“It was a cool grassroots effort that now is permanent and well-designed,” Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon said. “I think at one point, [Martinez] was attaching the flag to one of the power poles there ... Now it’s permanent and long-lasting, a nice tribute to him and all of our veterans that we really support in the city. It’s a good gathering spot, and the view is incredible.”

Patriot Point is near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Goldenwest Street in Huntington Beach. (Matt Szabo)

When he was mayor last year, Huntington Beach City Council member Pat Burns committed to working with Tee It Up for the Troops Huntington Beach to make Patriot Point a lasting structure. There are six benches in a circular formation facing the ocean, and both the benches and the flag pole now have lights.

Burns said funding for the expansion was all via Tee It Up for the Troops and donations, with no city money used.

“Not only is it more permanent, it’s better suited for the purpose,” Burns said. “Now, it’s beautiful ... The overlook, too, overlooking the Pacific Ocean with Catalina in the back, it’s just beautiful.”

Burns said Martinez’s son will say a few words before the ribbon-cutting on Saturday morning.

“It ought to be a nice ceremony,” Burns said. “We’re a patriotic town, and we just believe that our troops deserve support from the citizens. Huntington Beach wants to send a message and let them know that we do support them.”