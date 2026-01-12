‘We are a light’: Huntington Beach makes ad-hoc tribute Patriot Point permanent

Zach Martinez Jr., son of Patriot Point creator Zach Martinez Sr., Saturday thanks Huntington Beach officials for turning an impromptu beacon for veterans into a permanent local landmark.

Zach Martinez Jr. said his father was an unapologetic American, and that was embedded in him from a young age.

This was why, on Memorial Day weekend in 2010, Zach Martinez Sr., first planted a flag along the pile of rocks at what now is known as Patriot Point in Huntington Beach.

A plaque depicts Zach Martinez Sr., creator of Patriot Point, at the base of a flag pole in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

“Dad was just a surfer from East L.A. that came out to H.B., and he loved his vets,” the younger Martinez told attendees at a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Patriot Point Saturday morning. “[With] every breath he had in him, he wanted to help his fellow brothers and sisters who have helped defend this country.”

Zach Martinez Sr., a U.S. Navy veteran who earned the Purple Heart for his service in the Vietnam War, protected the flag regularly until his death in 2018.

Relatives of Patriot Point creator Zach Martinez Sr. and elected officials cut a ribbon christening the site honoring veterans in Huntington Beach Saturday. (Eric Licas)

Patriot Point, on the bluffs near Pacific Coast Highway and Goldenwest Street, has since been expanded but its message and meaning remain the same.

A proper ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday for the now-permanent memorial and gathering place, which has six benches, a permanent structure for the American flag, lighting and plaques on the flag‘s base.

“What began as one veteran’s act of patriotism has become a lasting landmark,” Huntington Beach Mayor Casey McKeon said. “We really want to thank Zach Martinez Sr., first for his service, and for having the vision to raise the American flag here. Really, a humble beginning that has turned into something so special, as you guys can see today. This informal memorial now has grown into something permanent, and it’s a permanent tribute that we honor today.”

Mark Mayes of Tee It Up for the Troops Huntington Beach was instrumental in moving the project forward.

Kurt Gerum, a good friend of Zach Martinez Sr., has maintained the flag at Patriot Point for years to keep the spirit in which it was founded going strong.

Retired service members salute the flag during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Patriot Point on Saturday. (Eric Licas)

“This is something he and I talked about, having a place for people to come to,” Gerum said. “He would come down here and meet people and pray with them. I have PTSD, a lot of other people have PTSD and it’s the real deal. That was his heart, just to help and heal people.

”... I hope that people can come here and get healing. This is a beautiful place. God created all of this, and we have people that have given their lives to preserve that. It’s an amazing place to come and hang out.”

Zach Martinez Jr. said his father loved his country from the bottom of his heart.

“We are a light in this dark world,” he said. “Don’t ever forget that. America is the light … It’s worth fighting for and worth defending.”

Eric Licas contributed to this report.