Orange County Girl Scouts prep for cookie-selling season with new ‘Exploremores’ treat

Girl Scouts participate in the “Cookie Kickoff” event on Sunday at Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove.

To adults, January can mean ushering in change via New Year’s resolutions.

Still, refraining from eating a frozen Thin Mints cookie is one objective that’s easier said than done.

The Girl Scouts of Orange County are preparing to sell and deliver cookies as part of the organization’s fundraising efforts. A “Cookie Kickoff” event was held Sunday at Great Wolf Lodge in Garden Grove, attended by more than 800 Girl Scouts, family members and volunteers.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is one of the most powerful ways girls learn by doing,” Girl Scouts of Orange County CEO Vikki Shepp said in a statement. “From kindergarten through high school, girls build real-world entrepreneurial skills like goal setting, money management and ethical decision-making. These experiences don’t just prepare them to run a business, they prepare them to lead and become impactful members of their communities.”

Girl Scouts examine crafting supplies at the Girl Scouts of Orange County Cookie Kickoff on Sunday. (Courtesy of Girl Scouts of Orange County)

At Sunday’s event, girls from kindergarten through 12th grade celebrated with a cookie-themed fashion show, a dance-off among top cookie sellers and more, Shepp said.

The Exploremore, a rocky-road inspired cookie, is new for the 2026 lineup, which also includes such favorites as the aforementioned Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties.

“I’ve learned so much from selling cookies,” said Kinley Coronel, a Girl Scout from Irvine-based Troop 5343. “It’s helped provide my troop with memorable experiences like going to Camp Scherman, bonding at overnights around Southern California and connecting with our community.”

Girl Scouts from Troop 4151 at the Girl Scouts of Orange County Cookie Kickoff on Sunday in Garden Grove. (Courtesy of Girl Scouts of Orange County)

Adobe is the national sponsor of the 2026 cookie program, and will equip Girl Scouts with skills in online communication and digital design through a national educational video featured on the Digital Cookie platform. The program in Orange County is presented through support from Edwards Lifesciences Foundation, Great Wolf Lodge, Total Environmental Management, Inc. and Wild Rivers.

A “mega delivery” is scheduled for Jan. 24 at Wild Rivers water park in Irvine, where trucks of cookie boxes will be unloaded.

Girl Scouts of Orange County will be selling and delivering cookies from Jan. 25 through March 15, with proceeds staying with local councils and troops. For more information, visit cookiesoc.org.