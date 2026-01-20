Huntington Beach man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting

Huntington Beach police responded to a fatal shooting in the 4500 block of Scenario Drive on Sunday night.

Huntington Beach police have arrested a man on suspicion of fatally shooting another man on Sunday night.

Police Sgt. Anthony Pham said officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4500 block of Scenario Drive on Sunday at about 11:30 p.m.

They found the victim, later identified by the Orange County coroner’s office as Tyquan Devone Maurice Rawlins, 35, of Long Beach, with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Pham said that based on interviews and evidence at the scene, police arrested Robert Emery of Huntington Beach, 48, and charged him with a count of murder.

Officials said that the homicide was believed to be an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the crime is asked to call Pham at (714) 878-5640. To remain anonymous, contact OC Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.