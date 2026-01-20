Pedestrian, motorcyclist killed in separate crashes on holiday weekend, one with DUI arrest

A driver on Pacific Coast Highway Sunday was attempting to make a left-hand turn at 11th Street when he fatally struck a 21-year-old motorcyclist.

Two individuals, a motorcyclist and a pedestrian, were struck and killed by vehicles in separate collisions in Huntington Beach and Fountain Valley that took place over the holiday weekend and are under investigation by local police.

The first incident took place Sunday, shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and 11th Street in Huntington Beach, where a gray Land Rover LR3 collided with a red Harley Davidson while attempting to make a left-hand turn, Huntington Beach police reported on social media Monday.

A 62-year-old resident of Huntington Beach, whose name is not being released to the public, was traveling southbound on PCH when he got into a left-hand turn lane and struck the northbound motorcycle, according to police.

Police responded to the area and found the motorcyclist unconscious in the roadway. It’s unclear how the collision happened, but in the absence of a turn light, turning vehicles are to yield to oncoming vehicles.

The driver of the Land Rover remained on scene and cooperated with police, whose initial investigation determined he was not impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time, police reported.

Whether the motorcyclist was impaired was not immediately known, police reported. Although the rider was transported to a nearby hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries. He was identified by county coroner’s officials as Emilio Martin Espinosa, 21, of Pico Rivera, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Gerard McCann.

Charges were not filed against the driver of the Land Rover, police reported Monday. Anyone who may have witnessed Sunday’s collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact HBPD Traffic Investigator Cameron Houlston at (714) 536-5670.

A pedestrian was killed Monday by a suspected DUI driver at the intersection of Warner Avenue and Newhope Street in Fountain Valley. (Google Maps)

In Monday’s incident, an adult male pedestrian walking in a crosswalk in Fountain Valley, at the intersection of Warner Avenue and Newhope Street, shortly after 1 p.m. was struck by a black Toyota Camry, FVPD Traffic Investigator Jennifer Pratt confirmed Tuesday.

The pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and was eventually pronounced dead. The driver — 47-year-old Bruce Huynh Schlusemeyer, who had no permanent residence at the time of the crash — cooperated with police, who arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence, gross vehicular manslaughter and possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia.

Pratt said Tuesday Schlusemeyer was booked on felony charges, including the drug charge, due to a previous conviction for narcotics possession. The identity of the pedestrian was not being reported Tuesday afternoon, pending notification of next of kin, McCann said Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to Monday’s fatal crash is encouraged to contact the Fountain Valley Police Department Traffic Bureau at (714) 593-4481.

