Corona del Mar structure fire contained at Sunbliss Cafe
The Newport Beach Fire Department responded on Wednesday night to the scene of a fire that erupted at Sunbliss Café. Heavy smoke coming from the commercial structure fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. at 3348 E. Coast Highway in Corona del Mar.
Fire crews evacuated patrons and staff from the Sota Sushi restaurant next door as a public safety measure while battling the interior blaze at Sunbliss Café.
A crew of 30 firefighters contained the fire within 20 minutes and prevented it from spreading to other businesses. No firefighters or civilians were injured in the blaze.
Sunbliss Café is red-tagged after sustaining damage from the fire.
The small business noted on social media that its Corona del Mar location will be temporarily closed until further notice.