Huntington Beach designates Patriot Place at City Hall

A grassy area at the Huntington Beach Civic Center, pictured on Thursday, has been named Patriot Place.

The city of Huntington Beach held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for Patriot Point on Jan. 10. Now, as the nation marks its 250th anniversary this year, the city has come up with an additional tribute to the occasion.

The grassy area that borders the Huntington Beach Civic Center to the south has been named Patriot Place. The City Council unanimously approved the name at Tuesday night’s meeting, as a way to unify patriotic memorials across the Civic Center.

Advertisement

The lawn features a plaque honoring the Operation Desert Storm offensive against Iraq during the Gulf War, installed in 1991. Adjacent to the lawn is the city’s 9/11 Memorial, while the War Memorial on top of the southern stairs pays tribute to soldiers from the Huntington Beach area.

The Patriot Place name was brought forward by Mayor Casey McKeon and Councilmember Pat Burns.