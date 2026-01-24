Fountain Valley to ‘pump the brakes’ on pursuing charter status, seek more input

The Fountain Valley City Council has decided not to place a charter city measure on the ballot in the 2026 election. A community survey will further gauge the interest of residents.

Some city officials in Fountain Valley remain interested in pursuing charter city status for the community, but voters will not be asked to weigh in on the matter in the November general election.

The City Council on Tuesday could have provided direction to city staff on the language of a proposed charter, but the panel determined that more polling of the public was needed.

Last fall, two town hall meetings were held on the subject, during which residents expressed little enthusiasm for the change. At Tueday’s meeting 27 out of 28 people who addressed the City Council were decidedly against it. The outlier in that group was a resident who asked for more information about the form of government.

In California, 121 of 482 cities operate under a city charter, a status that gives them greater authority over their own laws and municipal affairs. Currently functioning as a general law city, Fountain Valley is bound by state statutes.

After listening to public comment and holding a discussion, the council voted 4-0-1, with Councilmember Kim Constantine abstaining, to include the topic of pursuing charter status in a community survey to further gauge resident interest.

“One of the themes we heard [from residents] tonight was, ‘Why rush this? Why push this?” Mayor Jim Cunneen said. “My thinking is we have to do this properly and also not in a way that puts staff in a position where they’ve got to make choices on priorities, because we’ve given them a lot of work to do.”

Vice Mayor Patrick Harper gave direction to city staff that the survey should be prepared over the next three to six months. If the survey demonstrates support for a charter city amendment, the council could aim to place the question before voters in 2028.

Previously, the council had been targeting this year’s general election for a ballot initiative on the proposed change, voting 3-4 in November to place a council-drafted simple charter before voters.

Fountain Valley looked to Bellflower as another city that went down the road of becoming a charter city, having passed a similar initiative in 2024 with 77.7% approval.

Council members Constantine and Glenn Grandis have been vocal opponents in the charter city discussion, although Grandis said again Tuesday community support could change his position on whether the proceedings move forward.

“I think one of the things we learned from Bellflower is they do a community survey every two years to engage on a bunch of things, but I would say that we start with that, pump the brakes a little bit on this matter and, based on the results of that survey, decide the next steps,” Harper said.

“The next step that they took was a citizen committee, which I think is probably a good thing to do, as well. If there is still support, we can tee it up for 2028, which will be a presidential election year, [with] a lot more voters.”

As for what may appear in the community survey, Adam Sonenshein, senior vice president of FM3 Research, the consultant that worked with the city of Bellflower, advised against having an open debate.

“The goal there is not to try to influence an outcome in one direction or another, but rather just to make sure that you, as a council, have an understanding of what the voter support is for this concept,” Sonenshein said.

Discussion among council members became contentious before a motion was made, with Councilmember Ted Bui suggesting Grandis’ stance could be politically motivated. He displayed a redacted letter from the Democratic Party of Orange County on a screen in council chambers, dated May 13, 2025, that asked an unidentified city council member to oppose charter city status.

Bui accused Grandis of pushing back ever since.

“No, I’ve been pushing back since when you met with [then Huntington Beach city attorney] Michael Gates in closed session, which was in February, before this letter,” Grandis fired back. “I will say I had never, ever received or seen this letter before, ever. I don’t know where it came from.”

Grandis, in turn, sought an answer from Bui on whether he planned to pursue higher office, to which Bui responded, “I don’t think it’s relevant.”

“I want to be very clear, I’m not supporting the charter city composition for personal ambitions, political gain or ideology,” Bui continued. “My only responsibility right now is to Fountain Valley and to the residents who live here, for now and into the future.”

The city has already conducted two community surveys between Sept. 15 and Oct. 29 that included a question of whether residents supported the idea of the city operating under a charter. Those polls received a combined 247 responses, including 94 votes supporting the idea and 103 opposed, according to a staff report.

As of Tuesday, the city has spent approximately $15,000 on charter city discussions, including $11,000 on legal counsel and $2,000 for translation of the proceedings. If the council had moved ahead with placing the measure on the ballot, the projected cost, including public outreach but excluding additional consulting services, could have reached $90,000.

“I just want to thank everybody who spoke tonight,” Grandis said. “When you say you can’t change City Hall, you’re wrong.”

