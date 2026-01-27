Book vending machines debut at Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley

Dave Thiel and Resa Evans, from left, join kids in choosing books from new book vending machines following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Kingston Branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley on Thursday.

Vending machines often sell products that are considered vices.

At the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley, though, books will come out of the slot.

The first book vending machine debuted at the Kingston Branch in Fountain Valley on Jan. 22 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley chief executive Art Groeneveld said children will earn tokens through good behavior, kindness and program participation.

Once they earn the tokens, they are able to use them to select an age-appropriate book from the vending machine, which is stationed by the branch’s front door.

Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley CEO Art Groeneveld, left, introduces Resa Evans and Dave Thiel, who sponsored book vending machines, during a celebration on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Our next step is working with the school special reading programs to reward those children at the end of the school year, so that they can come get books,” Groeneveld said. “The whole goal is to excite any child to earn a book, through program participation, kindness, being a good friend [and] leadership.”

The Kingston Branch ceremony featured local author Joanna Kong and co-authors Nithin Jilla and Susan Hsia Lew giving a special reading of the children’s book, “R is for Rice.”

Two more book vending machines will be rolled out at the Pacific Life Foundation branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley on Feb. 5, and the Haynes Family Huntington Beach Branch on Feb. 12. Author Latrice McGlothin will read from her book “Hello, Coco!” at the former event, while Huntington Beach-based author Kim Ann will read from her book “The Places We Call Home” at the latter.

Groeneveld said the Boys and Girls Club is still working on the placement of a fourth vending machine in Oak View.

Authors Nithin Jilla, Susan Hsia Lew and Joanna Kong, from left, pose with children after reading their book “R is for Rice” on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The vending machines were sponsored by Resa Evans and Dave Theil, the Kuperstein Family Foundation and Debbie Schreoder. They are filled with books from more than 150 supporters of the club’s “Greatness Amplified” fundraising campaign.

Groeneveld said it cost about $1,500 to have the machine filled and books delivered. The plan is to continue stocking the machines year-round, while also giving parents opportunities to purchase coins once or twice a year.

Some lucky Boys and Girls Club kids were among the first to select books at the Kingston Branch. Jamie, whose last name was withheld for privacy reasons, is a fifth-grade student at Gisler Elementary School in Fountain Valley.

Dave Thiel, Resa Evans, Jeff Hyder and Lyn Semeta, from left, perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony with kids during a celebration for the installation of a new book vending machine at the Kingston Branch of the Boys and Girls Club of Huntington Valley on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

After looking over the books offered in the vending machine, she selected “The World According to Humphrey,” by Betty G. Birney, at least partially for the hamster on the cover. Jamie said she has a guinea pig at home.

The 10-year-old said she was excited to have the book, but also plans to continue displaying acts of kindness to her fellow students.

“That way, people will respect you and you’ll feel good about yourself,” she said. “You treat people how you want to be treated, and I don’t want to be treated bad.”