Parents model activism during Huntington Beach Pier walk

More than 100 local residents — most of them parents and children — took a walk with a purpose in Huntington Beach Sunday, protesting federal immigration officers’ recent aggressive actions in an event organized by a local mom and her cohorts.

Desireé DeLattre, a Huntington Beach mother of two, said Monday she was moved to organize the walk after learning of the Jan. 20 detention of 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos who, along with his father, was transported from Minnesota to Texas after being picked up while coming home from preschool.

“The story about Liam was all over the news, and seeing his sweet face, I couldn’t even sleep, I was so sick,” said DeLattre, who also has a 5-year-old son.

So she began talking with other moms in her circles of friends about creating opportunities for parents to express their views and model activism in their own families.

By Sunday afternoon, a crowd had assembled at the Huntington Beach Pier, some with premade protest signs and others grabbing markers to scribble statements on brightly colored paper ahead of the walk.

The procession walked north along the city’s boardwalk and caught the attention of pedestrians, bicyclists and even motorists on Pacific Coast Highway, some of whom rang bells and honked in solidarity and a few others who jeered or chided attendees for mixing parenthood with politics.

But, for DeLattre, the combination was intentional.

“Families make up a majority of the population here for sure, but our voices sometimes don’t get heard because we’re busy,” she said Monday. “I wanted people like me, who barely have time for activism, to integrate advocacy into their normal lives.

“I was so proud of parents for keeping it productive and healthy and showing kids how to stand up for themselves — it was like a microdose of activism.”

