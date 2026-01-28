Man charged with raping girlfriend in Costa Mesa, held on $1M bail

German Leonardo Valdivia, who was ordered held on $1 million bail, is next due in court for a pretrial hearing Feb. 4 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

A 19-year-old Costa Mesa man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of raping his girlfriend, sexually assaulting an underage girl and possessing child pornography.

German Leonardo Valdivia was charged Monday with rape, corporal injury on a spouse-cohabitant, statutory rape, and two counts each of electronic eavesdropping and possession of child pornography, all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of child annoyance.

Valdivia, who was ordered held on $1 million bail, is next due in court for a pretrial hearing Feb. 4 in the West Justice Center in Westminster.

An 18-year-old girlfriend, who alleged he raped her, took out a five year restraining order against him in November, according to court records.

The alleged victim said in her restraining order request that Valdivia “made me have sex ... by force” and hit and pulled her hair and threatened to leave her “stranded on the freeway.”

She alleged he attacked her in a room in his Costa Mesa house in October.

The girl accused him of holding her down while sexually assaulting her and recorded her at the time, according to the restraining order request.

The alleged sex crime with an underage girl occurred on July 1, according to the criminal complaint.