Laguna Beach’s Top of the World neighborhood considers undergrounding project

A view of Alta Laguna Bouleard at Top of the World in Laguna Beach. The neighborhood represents the fifth utility undergrounding project that the city is currently addressing.

Laguna Beach has initiated the process to form an underground utility assessment district in a portion of the Top of the World neighborhood.

The City Council on Tuesday established a fund for the proposed district, appropriating $321,000 from the wildfire mitigation and fire safety fund to be put toward assessment engineering, bid document preparation and utility designs.

Top of the World represents the fifth utility undergrounding project that the city is currently addressing.

Pierre Sawaya, capital program manager for the city, said a project for Woods Cove is in the construction phase, while construction is also set to begin soon on projects for the South Laguna-based West Street and North Laguna-based Fairview Street-La Brea Street neighborhoods. The city is also preparing to launch the design of a project for Upper Bluebird Canyon.

“I don’t think we’ve had that many concurrent [undergrounding projects] ever,” Councilwoman Sue Kempf said.

The proposed project is enclosed by portions of Alta Laguna Boulevard, Treetop Lane and Top of the World Drive. It also includes properties along Anns Lane, Shady Lane and Shady Place. A map of the proposed project boundary included 25 utility poles to be removed, while city staff said it would also underground approximately 3,000 feet of overhead wires.

Laguna Beach reduced the requirements for residents to petition the city to form an underground utility assessment district in 2025. Now just a simple majority of property owners within a proposed district must petition the city. Previously, the threshold stood at 60% of impacted property owners, with each petitioner required to put up a $500 deposit to go toward startup costs.

Fifty-two property owners within the proposed boundaries petitioned the city to form the Top of the World district, representing 59.7% of the 87 parcels. The petitioners did not account for four parcels owned by the city and the Laguna Beach Unified School District, including Fire Station No. 3, Wilcoxen Park, Top of the World Elementary and an open space parcel.

“We look forward to seeing this move forward,” said Kerry Rubel, a resident of the proposed district. “We are concerned about [the] safety of our neighborhood. Fire access to the fire roads, the lines do cross over Top of the World Drive, where fire people would need to get to the fire road, not that we need that as our only exit, but it’s really important to us that we have that safety of being able to evacuate our school and the neighborhood.”

Following the city’s appropriation for upfront costs for the proposed district, there is approximately $2.4 million left in the wildfire mitigation and fire safety fund for future projects.

The city would be reimbursed for its initial contribution if a weighted majority of the assessable parcels vote in favor of the project. The weighted percentage will be based on the value of the assessment attached to each parcel.

