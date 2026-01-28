Advertisement
Man faces attempted murder, assault charges for knife attack at Newport Beach business

Adel Mohamed Saleh pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a knife attack Thursday at a Balboa Peninsula business.
Sara Cardine.
By Sara Cardine
A 32-year-old man faces charges of attempted murder, assault and false imprisonment and is being held on $250,000 bail after allegedly injuring multiple people in a knife attack at a business on Balboa Peninsula on the morning of Jan. 22.

Adel Mohamed Saleh appeared in a Santa Ana courtroom Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the felony charges and misdemeanor battery charges stemming from the same incident, which took place on the 700 block of East Oceanfront, according to police.

Newport Beach Police Department spokesperson Heather Rangel said officers responded to a 7:34 a.m. call reporting a disturbance that had escalated into an assault inside a business. Several victims were treated, though the extent of the injuries and number of victims were not immediately available.

Saleh was booked into jail and charged with felony attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon against one victim, named in a criminal complaint only as Justin C., as well as for the alleged false imprisonment of another victim, Russel O.

Additional charges include resisting or obstructing an officer and two misdemeanor counts of battery against Russell O. and another victim named Shunkhy U, prosecutors allege. Saleh faces a felony enhancement for using a deadly weapon which, if it stands, could add another year to any sentence he may receive, according to the complaint.

An investigation by Newport Beach police remains ongoing. Saleh, whose city of residence was not immediately available, is due to appear in court on Feb. 6 for a pretrial and bail review hearing, Orange County Superior Court records indicate.

Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She came from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

