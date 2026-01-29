Controversial surf park’s future uncertain after Newport Beach rescinds approval

Newport Beach City Council revoked its approval of the surf park project after residents qualified a referendum against it.

Plans for a new surf park in Newport Beach have hit a snag this week after city officials walked back their prior approval of the controversial project.

In October, the Newport Beach City Council gave the Snug Harbor Surf Park, a proposed 15-acre, 10-million gallon wave pool resort, a green light to redevelop an expanded swath of the Newport Beach Golf Course’s central grounds.

The surf park was slated to be the first of its kind in Orange County.

Opponents criticized the vote and argued that world class surf existed at Newport Beach’s coastline just a few miles down from the proposed artificial wave pool.

Residents responded by launching a referendum campaign and submitted enough verified signatures in December to qualify a ballot measure to overturn the council’s decision.

Council members considered on Tuesday whether to schedule a future election for voters to decide or adopt the petition as a resolution repealing their prior support.

“The community has spoken,” said Councilmember Sara Weber, in support of rescinding the general plan amendment that nearly tripled the surf park’s development footprint from 20,000 square feet to nearly 60,000 square feet.

She called the surf park a “once-in-a-lifetime” investment but understood how community members felt about preserving the privately-owned golf course.

“I certainly don’t want [the city] to spend any money on an election, and I’m going to hope that this reduces any further division within the community,” she added.

Prior approval of the surf park brought droves of residents to council in October to support or oppose the project. (Eric Licas)

Scheduling a special election on June 2 would have cost Newport Beach between $113,000 and $243,000, according to city estimates.

Putting the initiative on the November ballot — when voters will already be deciding council races and a referendum on the city’s housing element plan — would be less costly, with estimates ranging between $8,500 and $17,000.

Councilmember Erik Weigand favored backpedaling on prior approval, citing cost savings to the city by sidestepping an election altogether.

“Signatures were collected,” he said. “There’s no difference in our decision.”

Weigand asked City Manager Simone Jurjis if opting to rescind the general plan amendment meant the surf park project’s future is over.

“The general plan amendment was for square footage,” Jurjis said. “It does not kill the surf project.”

Back Bay Barrels, the company behind the surf park, maintains development rights for 20,000 square feet. Plans on the golf course site also included a three-story clubhouse with a restaurant and a bar.

A company spokesperson did not respond the Daily Pilot’s questions about the project’s future following Tuesday’s vote.

Benny Hallock, the volunteer chair of the Save Newport Beach Golf Course group, called the council’s move to rescind prior approval a good first step as it showed that council members listened to their constituents.

He believes that the petition drive has effectively wiped out the surf park.

“The repealed big wave pool was financially speculative,” Hallock told The Pilot. “The smaller one has a toe tag on it.”

Councilmember Noah Blom recused himself from the vote, citing a business partner who has a financial interest in the surf park project.

Blom’s council colleagues unanimously voted to rescind the general plan amendment.

Hallock surmised that his group’s push for a November ballot measure had something to do with the vote.

“While circulating the referendum we learned the wave pool was about as popular as a root canal,” he said. “Four council members are on the ballot in November and didn’t want a root canal.”