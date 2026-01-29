Police arrest 3 men suspected of a series of residential burglaries in Orange County

The suspects arrested Wednesday in a joint effort of the Newport Beach and Irvine police departments are believed to be connected to a transnational organized residential theft ring

Three men from the San Fernando Valley suspected of a series of burglaries in the Newport Beach area were taken into custody Wednesday.

The suspects are believed to be connected to a transnational organized residential theft ring that operated in the Newport Beach area over the past few months, police said.

The men were in the Shady Canyon area of Irvine on Jan. 10, allegedly conspiring to burglarize a house. They were witnessed on surveillance video jumping over a fence carrying backpacks, police said.

Detectives determined that the men’s theft operation was disrupted before the burglary occurred.

“The suspects then traveled to the Turtle Rock area, where prior burglaries had occurred. There, they were seen walking into an open space and crouching in nearby bushes before fleeing the area at a high rate of speed in a vehicle,” according to a statement from the Irvine Police Department.

Detectives from the Newport Beach Police Department, with help from Irvine Police Department investigators, collaborated on a joint investigation that led to the arrest of all three suspects on Wednesday.

Investigators identified the suspects as John Brayan Soliz-Reinoso and Francisco Alegria, both 32-year-olds from Reseda, along with 22-year-old Daniel Mejias-Reinoso of Northridge, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Anyone with additional information regarding the burglaries was urged to email Irvine Police Department Detective Mike Ward at mward@cityofirvine.org. Newport Beach Police Department’s Joshua Granger can be reached at jgranger@nbpd.org.