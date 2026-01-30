Sage Hill students hold sit-in as part of ‘National Shutdown’ ICE protest

Sage Hill students Friday participated in a sit-in on the Newport Coast campus to protest recent aggressions by ICE agents.

Clad in black and carrying protest signs, students at Sage Hill School Friday participated in a sit-in at the campus’ town square as part of a nationwide day of action to denounce recent immigration enforcement actions in Minnesota.

A Sage Hill student poses with a sign Friday during a campus sit-in held to protest recent ICE actions nationwide. (Courtesy of Isaac Alegria)

Held during the school’s advisory period, the peaceful gathering coordinated with a “National Shutdown” movement that urged people to to stay home from work and school and refrain from shopping in the wake of the shooting deaths by federal agents of protesters Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

“Our goal was to create a powerful yet respectful demonstration of student voice, civic engagement and solidarity,” said Sage Hill senior Isaac Alegria, who organized the sit-in with classmate Kian Khazei.

“This action reflects a broader wave of youth activism, highlighting how students across the country are responding to national events and advocating for change,” Alegria said. “Even within institutional limitations, students found a meaningful way to express their values and stand together.”

Sage Hill seniors Kian Khazei, left, and Isaac Alegria organized a sit-in Friday to protest recent actions by federal immigration enforcement officers. (London Green)

Alegria, a member of the campus leadership group Sage Advocates for Multicultural Education (S.A.M.E.) said the sit-in had full support from the school community, including faculty, staff and administrators.

The senior rallied his fellow students with remarks during the event.

“Although we were unable to walk out fully, we refused to stay silent,” he addressed the crowd. “So instead, we chose to gather. We chose to sit together. We chose to stand in solidarity. We chose to make our voices heard — peacefully and respectfully.

“This sit-in is not about disruption,” he continued. “it is about remembrance, it is about dignity, it is about justice.”

