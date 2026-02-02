Man fatally struck by BMW near Beach and Heil ID’d

First responders arrive on scene Saturday at Beach Boulevard, south of Heil Avenue, where a pedestrian was killed by a vehicle.

A 31-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday night by a vehicle near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Heil Avenue in Huntington Beach, though the driver, who remained on scene and cooperated with officers, was not taken into custody, according to police.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and found an adult man unconscious in the roadway, along with a gray BMW 300i and its driver, Huntington Beach Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Coroner’s officials on Monday evening identified the pedestrian as William Daniel Schaaf, of Huntington Beach, according to sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Gerard McCann.

A photo circulating on social media depicted Schaaf’s body, shrouded in a cloth on Beach Boulevard outside a Norms restaurant, along with a BMW, which appears to have a broken windshield.

Investigating officers interviewed the driver of the sedan, described as a 23-year-year old man from Reseda, and determined he was likely not impaired at the time of the crash, the release indicated. It is still unknown whether the pedestrian may have been impaired.

A preliminary investigation found the BMW was traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard and made impact with the pedestrian south of Heil, according to police.

Police closed all lanes of Beach Boulevard, from Heil south to Terry Drive, for about three hours, HBPD spokesperson Jessica Cuchilla said Monday. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the incidents leading up to it is asked to contact traffic investigator Cameron Houlston at (714) 536-5670.

