Huntington Beach man ID’ed in Maui drowning

A Huntington Beach man reportedly drowned Saturday morning while snorkeling off the coast of Maui, Hawaii.

The Maui Police Department reported responding to the area of Makena Landing at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the man, identified as Frank Archuleta Jr. of Huntington Beach, 69, was snorkeling when he lost consciousness.

He was brought to shore by bystanders, who began life-saving measures. First responders took over the measures, but they proved unsuccessful.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.

A man identifying as Archuleta’s cousin said on social media that he appeared to have suffered a heart attack. Archuleta is survived by his wife, three children and three grandchildren.