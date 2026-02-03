Advertisement
Huntington Beach man ID’ed in Maui drowning

Frank Archleta Jr. of Huntington Beach, 69, reportedly drowned Saturday morning while snorkeling in Maui, Hawaii.
Frank Archleta Jr. of Huntington Beach, 69, reportedly drowned Saturday morning while snorkeling at the area of Makena Landing in Maui, Hawaii.
(Google Maps)
Matthew Szabo
By Matt Szabo
A Huntington Beach man reportedly drowned Saturday morning while snorkeling off the coast of Maui, Hawaii.

The Maui Police Department reported responding to the area of Makena Landing at about 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the man, identified as Frank Archuleta Jr. of Huntington Beach, 69, was snorkeling when he lost consciousness.

He was brought to shore by bystanders, who began life-saving measures. First responders took over the measures, but they proved unsuccessful.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play. An autopsy has been scheduled.

A man identifying as Archuleta’s cousin said on social media that he appeared to have suffered a heart attack. Archuleta is survived by his wife, three children and three grandchildren.

Matt Szabo

Matt Szabo covers the city of Huntington Beach and sports for the Daily Pilot. A Southern California native and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo graduate, he has been working for L.A. Times Community News since 2006 and still loves talking to people about their hopes and dreams.

