Hoag Health receives $30M gift for staff housing

Ron and Sandi Simon, who are gifting $30 million to Hoag, are Orange County philanthropists.Their nonprofit, RSI Dream Communities, focuses on creating affordable housing opportunities for professionals such as nurses, teachers and first responders.

Hoag Health has received $30 million from longtime supporters Ron and Sandi Simon for a housing assistance program designed to support nurses and other essential employees across the organization, officials announced Monday.

The Simons will provide about $1.25 million annually in housing money for eligible Hoag employees. Officials said the gift will help recruit workers and keep valuable ones on the payroll.

“Our caregivers are the cornerstone of everything we do at Hoag, and supporting them is fundamental to our long-term success,” Hoag’s Chief Human Resources Officer Michael Krug said. “This remarkable gift comes at a defining moment as we expand our workforce and our reach across Orange County. By helping address housing affordability for our valued team members, we are investing in recruitment and retention and ensuring Hoag is well positioned to meet the needs of our growing communities.”

A rendering of a new Hoag Irvine Campus off Sand Canyon Avenue. The Simons’ gift will help attract workers to the complex, according to officials. (Courtesy of Hoag Hospital Foundation)

The Simons have “been extraordinary partners in advancing excellence, innovation and care at Hoag,” Hoag Hospital Foundation President Caroline Pereira said. “This gift builds on that legacy by investing directly in the people who make our mission possible every day. Supporting our workforce is fundamental to sustaining the high-quality care our community relies on.”

Ron Simon said the initiative “aligns deeply with Hoag’s history and values. We’re proud to support an effort that helps caregivers live and work in the communities they serve while strengthening healthcare across Orange County.”