Boy in Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show is from Costa Mesa

If you’re thinking of scheduling a power lunch sometime this week with Lincoln Fox Ramadan — the 5-year-old boy who appeared in Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show Sunday — you’ll have to leave a message.

The Costa Mesa kindergartener’s inbox is kind of blowing up, after more than 128 million viewers saw him in a live-action scene, during which the singer handed the youngster his Grammy award for album of the year and patted him on the head.

Fresh off the heels of Sunday’s broadcast, Lincoln’s agent acknowledged her firm was receiving “a high volume of inquiries” regarding her client’s 11-second appearance, which Monday morning quarterbacks speculated represented the passing of a torch to a new generation or even the Puerto Rican superstar as a boy.

Lincoln Fox Ramadan, a 5-year-old Costa Mesa actor and model, experienced a brush with fame Sunday, appearing during the Super Bowl halftime show. (Courtesy of The W Group - Artists and Entertainment LLC)

In an interview Monday, parents Erika and Islam Ramadan told NBC4 News how their son got the call and — despite not knowing who Bad Bunny was — rehearsed his scene faithfully for 17 days straight.

The Costa Mesa couple, who are Argentinian and Egyptian, acknowledged the significance of the scene and their son’s important role in that historic cultural moment.

“He represents diversity,” Islam Ramadan told NBC’s Hetty Chang. “He may not understand it now, but maybe later on, when he’s looking back as he’s older, he can appreciate what he represented, I think, in that moment.”

Sunday’s halftime show was significant, not only for being one of the most watched in 60 years, but also as the first Spanish language performance during the internationally broadcast event. Similarly, Bad Bunny’s Grammy-winning album, ‘Débi Tirar Más Fotos’ (I Should’ve Taken More Photos), was the first entirely Spanish-language album to win top honors.

The appearance of 5-year-old Lincoln Fox Ramadan during the Super Bowl halftime show Sunday has Costa Mesa residents celebrating a hometown celebrity. (Courtesy of The W Group - Artists and Entertainment LLC)

Locally, Lincoln is taking Orange County by storm, as photos, video clips and news interviews with him and his parents appear in posts from Newport-Mesa Unified School District and the city of Costa Mesa, the latter of which used the boy’s likeness to celebrate having reached 20,000 followers on Instagram, a milestone in a municipality comprising 109,000 residents.

“How we feel reaching 20K Instagram followers!” city officials proclaimed above an image of a smiling Lincoln hugging the Grammy award. “Bonus hometown pride: the kid holding that Grammy? A Costa Mesa local. Proof that big dreams grow right here. We’re proud of you!”