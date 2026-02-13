Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts combines Beatles, Beach Boys

Guitarist Wyn Ginex-Orinion plays “Good Day Sunshine” during rehearsals for the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts live production of The Beatles’ “Revolver” album.

Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the top 500 albums of all time features “Revolver” by the Beatles at No. 3.

The Beach Boys’ album “Pet Sounds” is one spot higher.

Music fans can get two for the price of one this weekend, as the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts will be performing both albums at First Christian Church Huntington Beach.

Keyboardist David Ivison sings Good Day Sunshine during rehearsals for the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts live production of The Beatles’ “Revolver” album. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The show, “The Beatles Story 1966,” is a fundraiser concert for the Music, Media and Entertainment Technology Department.

“We have so many students that say when they first get the song list, they’re like ‘Ugh,’” director Nicole Kubis said. “They’re not sure what to do with it, or don’t know how to approach it. Then, the more they dig into it, the more they appreciate the complexities and the nuances of all of it.”

Kubis was a student in the ensemble when MMET first performed “Pet Sounds” in 2008. That concert set off reverberations, including the late Brian Wilson, the Beach Boys’ frontman, calling the students on the phone to thank them for sharing the album with people.

Singer Sydney Menchaca sings “Doctor Robert” during rehearsals for the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts live production of the Beatles’ “Revolver” album. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The show features Beatles songs in the first half and Beach Boys songs in the second half. Since 1966 produced just one Beatles album, the program decided to also perform the Beach Boys album from the same year as well.

“I think this music is different in the best way,” said David Ivison, a Huntington Beach High junior who is a drummer and keyboardist in the show. “It’s nothing like modern music. Maybe there’s a little guitar riff, or something on the drums, that led to something later on in records that you love … To put it simply, they’re just good songs.”

Roxy Escalera, another HBHS junior, is singing on several songs, including lead vocals on “And Your Bird Can Sing” by the Beatles. She was also one of three costume designers for the production.

Colorful moving graphics are part of the backdrop for the Huntington Beach Academy for the Performing Arts show. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Once we started doing these songs, I was like, ‘Wow, these are actually really cool bands,’” Escalara said. “I like them a lot. They’re so important to music now and how it’s developed over time.”

Jaxsen Weber, a sophomore at Edison High, is playing lead guitar on a block of songs.

“Before this, I was not a Beatles fan at all,” he said. “I was not into them at all. As soon as I joined the program, I was like, ‘We’re doing a Beatles show? That kind of sucks.’ Then I realized, this is amazing. My guitar playing has changed so much because of this show.”

The program is the second in a reboot of the Beatles series, which was first done by HBAPA a decade ago.

Guitarists Cai Gague and Liam Gonzalez, from left, play Taxman from the Beatles album “Revolver” during rehearsals. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Performances are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, with a matinee performance on Saturday at 1 p.m. Ticket prices with fees range from $38.50 to $53.50.