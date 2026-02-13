Newport Beach Student Art Exhibition enchants Central Library visitors

Ava Rubiano’s “Hummingbird Kiss” won the Courage of Creativity, Henri Matisse award and a $100 gift card in the Newport Beach Cultural Arts Commission’s Student Art Exhibition.

Visitors to the Newport Beach Central Library have been admiring works created by local students during the 2025 Student Art Exhibition, which will remain on display through Feb. 23.

By its late November deadline, the city’s Cultural Arts Commission had received 103 entries for the exhibition created by students in pre-K through 12th grade, according to Library Services Director Melissa Hartson.

“Entries were comprised of two-dimensional works in painting, drawing and collage,” Hartson said. “Students had the option to include an artist bio to describe their inspiration. During a first-grade class visit to the library, one artist proudly showed classmates her piece hanging in the exhibit.”

Student artists hold their awards at a meeting of the Newport Beach Cultural Arts Commission Thursday. (Courtesy of the Newport Beach Cultural Arts Commission)

There was plenty of pride to go around, with winners of this year’s competition receiving awards Thursday evening during a meeting of the Newport Beach Cultural Arts Commission.

“I’m so excited I won first place,” squealed 6-year-old Ava Rubiano after receiving her $100 gift card for her painting titled “Hummingbird’s Kiss.”

“I have some birds and they are cute and that’s how I got the idea,” Ava said. “When it’s drinking the flower it looks like it’s kissing it.”

Her mom, Kristina Rubiano, herself an artist, prepares the acrylic paint for Ava and her identical twin sister, Ella, who also paints. “Ava and Ella have been doing their art since they were 2 years old,” Rubiano said about the family affair. “We have an art-wall at home with all of their paintings on display.”

After Ava won her award, she offered reassuring words to her twin: “Don’t worry, Ella, I’m gonna share this with you, because we’re a team.”

Kyla Chen, a 10-year-old fifth-grader won third place for her piece, “Harmony in Patterns.” In her bio, she wrote: “Hi! I’m Kyla and I love making art and drawing animals. My art has been made into stickers for my school’s Lunar New Year celebration, and my design was picked for our fifth grade Science Camp sweatshirts. I love sharing my art because it makes people smile.”

“Harmony in Patterns” by Kyla Chen captured third place in Newport Beach’s 2025 Student Art Exhibition. It’s on display at the Central Library this month. (Susan Hoffman)

“My Zentangle [Method] deer is a pattern that repeats black and white,” Kyla explained of the intricate style of pattern drawing she employed. “I wanted it to stand out more with black and white bold patterns using black pens.”

“I felt accomplished and excited about doing art work and entering this competition,” said Kyla, who was thinking of purchasing acrylic paints with her new gift card.

Her mother, Carol Chen, said of the library exhibition, “It was fun to see other people’s work of art, very impressive.”

