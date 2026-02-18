Balboa Island Ferry set to go green after securing public funding

The Balboa Island Ferry will refit its fleet with battery-engines, a conversion covered by grant funds.

The Balboa Island Ferry is poised to become the first all-electric fleet of its kind in California after state and regional agencies reached an agreement to cover conversion costs.

For decades, the ferry’s three vessels —the Admiral, Commodore and Captain — have chugged on diesel fuel as they hauled passengers and cars from Balboa Island to the peninsula and back.

Earlier this month, the California Air Resources Board, South Coast Air Quality Management District and ferry owners inked a deal to electrify the fleet in compliance with state regulations.

Advertisement

Voices Arellano: In Newport Beach, an old ferry company navigates choppy waters toward zero emissions The Balboa Island Ferry has served Newport Beach for more than 100 years. Can it survive in California’s Green Age?

More than $10 million in approved grant funding will help pay for most of the conversion costs, which also includes adding charging stations.

“This partnership marks a transformative moment in the ferry’s 100-plus-year history,” said Seymour Beek, Balboa Island Ferry president. “The execution of these agreements with CARB and South Coast AQMD sets the stage for a new era of clean, quiet and sustainable ferry service for residents and visitors alike.”

In December 2022, the state board introduced new regulations on harbor craft to align with California’s broader climate goals. Short-run ferries had until the end of 2025 to convert to battery-electric.

The Beek family, which has owned and operated the Balboa ferry since 1919, originally defended their trio of vessels as cleaner than yachts while calling the $12-million estimated conversion costs too expensive to continue the business, especially as electrifying the fleet was also ineligible for federal infrastructure funds passed in 2021.

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley convened a working group to keep the ferry business afloat while searching for grant funds to cover conversion costs. The group identified a $7.9-million grant as part of an anti-pollution program between CARB and local air quality districts while asking for deadline flexibility.

“This ferry is very important to tourism, to commuters and residents,” Foley told The Pilot. “More than 12 million vehicle miles were traveled around the island and the peninsula. Reducing the emissions is important. Imagine if we didn’t have the ferry. That number would probably double.”

Southern California Edison has also assured Foley that the infrastructure is under construction to support electrification, not just for the ferry but the island, as well.

News Balboa Island Ferry may sink, not swim if engine conversions can’t be made In a new mandate handed down by the California Air Resources Board, the Balboa Island Ferry has until December 2025 to convert the engines of its three boats to electric.

In 2024, Assemblymember Diane Dixon introduced legislation co-authored by then-state Sen. Josh Newman that would have exempted the ferry from clean air regulations for up to 15 years, but the effort did not pass.

That same year, South Coast AQMD board members approved $10 million in grant funding.

Dixon praised the agreements finalized this month as ones that will help small businesses like the ferry keep up with the state’s regulations.

“This funding support is crucial for the ferry to continue their distinguished legacy and service, not only for the residents but also for the over seven million visitors that travel to Newport Beach each year,” she added.

A timetable for conversion has not yet been announced, but a ferry spokesperson said that services will continue uninterrupted.