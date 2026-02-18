Costa Mesa passes law regulating self-checkout lanes

The Costa Mesa City Council, on a 4-2 vote Tuesday night approved a local law regulating the use and operation of self-checkout stands at retail grocers and pharmacies.

A law requiring a human attendant to monitor self-checkout lanes at stores in Costa Mesa and limiting the number of items shoppers may ring up at them won final approval from the City Council on Tuesday.

The new rules go into effect 60 days after Tuesday’s meeting, after Saturday, April 18. When they do, stores will be required to have one attendant on hand for every three automated checkout stands in operation. And shoppers will be limited to 15 items or less at those stations.

Businesses that don’t comply will be given 15 days to remedy violations before incurring fines. Penalties will cost stores $100 per day for each attendant they fail to staff, up to a maximum of $1,000 per day.

Advertisement

The measure was designed to help curb theft and reduce strain on grocery store staff. Supporters included members of United Food & Commercial Workers International Union who described having to monitor as many as eight self-checkout stations at a time while answering phones, managing shopping carts, retrieving items from locked storage cabinets, remaining mindful of store safety and more.

“That’s 13 things I have to do at one time by myself, and if a customer needs something I have to stop and help them,” said an associate of the Vons store on Harbor Boulevard who identified herself as Maria during a council meeting in January.

“I hope you consider what we’re asking for,” she added. “It would make for a more pleasurable experience for everyone.”

The move makes Costa Mesa the second city in the nation to pass ordinances regulating self-checkout lanes. Long Beach adopted a similar law last August.

Opponents of the measure questioned its usefulness and criticized its sponsors for parroting lawmakers in Long Beach. Costa Mesa Councilman Mike Buley noted that grocery store staff are represented by a union tasked with regulating their workloads, and businesses have an inherent interest in preventing theft. He called the new self-checkout rules “a solution in search of a problem,” and said they were “advertising to the business community that we are not business friendly.”

Councilman Jeff Pettis works in Long Beach and said he conducted “guerilla research,” by speaking to shoppers and grocers in that city. He said “90 % of them hate it.”

Pettis said the rules have pushed stores in Long Beach to keep fewer traditional checkout lanes open in order to keep staff monitoring automated stations, and that has led some shoppers to change where they get their groceries.

Councilman Loren Gameros downplayed Pettis’ concerns, stating most stores should be able to shift staff to checkout lanes during peak hours. He emphasized the need to prevent businesses from overworking their staff.

“My concern here is not that we’re trying to ruin business,” Gameros said. “It’s that we’re not thinking of those who actually are working families that work for a living that are being held responsible for the safety and theft at a grocery store… I will be supporting this this evening.”

Gameros, Mayor John Stephens and Councilmembers Manuel Chavez, Andrea Marr and Arlis Reynods voted in favor of the ordinance, with Buley and Pettis opposed.

Stephens noted that officials will have opportunities to reconsider the new laws if they prove to be problematic.

“If the issue happens and people hate this in Costa Mesa, we have two failsafes. We will look at it in one year. And also, anybody who votes for this tonight, and I will be voting for it, can bring it back for reconsideration.”

Licas is a contributing writer to Times Community News