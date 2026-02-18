Fountain Valley appoints Craig Heredia as police chief

New police chief Craig Heredia, left of center, and outgoing police chief Rod Cox, right of center, with the Fountain Valley City Council on Tuesday.

Craig Heredia had never applied to become a police chief, but when Fountain Valley opened its search, he was moved to put his name up for consideration.

A longtime member of the Los Angeles Police Department, Heredia had a chance to go to work for a community where his family had experienced many of life’s biggest moments.

“I grew up watching my dad play sports at Mile Square Park,” Heredia said. “My kids played sports at Mile Square Park in various baseball and softball tournaments. I got married in the city. All three of my kids were born in the city. I have family members that live in the city. I go to church in the city, and I spend a lot of my time, a lot of my life, really, in the city of Fountain Valley.

“It’s a fantastic community with good people. As the motto [says] — it’s a nice place to live — and I agree with that, and my job is to make sure that it stays that way by working in collaboration with the community, the police officers who choose to serve here, and also working with neighboring cities and just focusing on public safety in the region.”

Heredia, 51, joined the Los Angeles Police Department in 1995. He served as commanding officer of the department’s West Los Angeles and Hollywood stations. His experience includes time spent in patrol operations, gang enforcement, major crimes, homicide support, and federal task force operations with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

A career in law enforcement was on Heredia’s mind from a very young age. He believes he set the goal when he was 5, after seeing his uncle — a retired sergeant with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department — in his uniform.

Craig Heredia makes introductory remarks as police chief on Tuesday at the Fountain Valley City Council meeting. (Andrew Turner)

About a decade later, Heredia got his introduction to police work through the explorer program in the city of Westminster. Heredia, a 1992 graduate of Westminster High, said he was invited to join the program by a school friend.

“I visited a meeting, and I was hooked,” Heredia said. “Being a police explorer gives you a sneak peek behind the curtain of what law enforcement is all about. You help with community events and spend time volunteering, and when you accumulate a certain number of hours, then you can use those hours to earn a ride along.

“Then you go on a ride along with an officer out in the field, and you get first-hand observation of police work in the field. I really enjoyed responding to calls and helping people in their time of need, watching that and just continuing to grow and learn.”

Heredia touched on a couple of his experiences with the Los Angeles Police Department, expressing pride in his work in “gang-ridden communities.”

“Working on a proactive basis to remove guns from the street and to keep rival gangs from shooting at each other was very rewarding, and removing the criminal element from the community, where people just wanted to live their lives in peace,” Heredia said. “I’ve dedicated a lot of my life working in violent communities, but also learning to address property crime.

“One of the things that I’m really proud of is, as a lieutenant, I created a retail theft working group to draw the business community together. There were a number of businesses that were suffering from excessive shoplifting, smash-and-grab robberies, flash-mob thefts, and developing a network of managers, business owners, clerks, and cashiers from different businesses to share information, to look out for one another, and to provide camera footage to the police department, so that we can proactively go after these criminal offenders, to hold them accountable.”

Fountain Valley’s new police chief Craig Heredia, left, stands with outgoing interim police chief Rod Cox, on Tuesday at the Fountain Valley City Council meeting. (Andrew Turner)

Fountain Valley now has two newly-appointed public safety chiefs. Fire Chief Chris Nigg was sworn in on Jan. 20.

“We are excited to welcome Chief Heredia to Fountain Valley,” Mayor Jim Cunneen said in a statement. “He brings thoughtful leadership, a deep understanding of community policing, and a genuine commitment to the people he serves. I’m confident he will build on the department’s strong foundation while continuing to strengthen trust, safety and connection throughout our community.”

Heredia holds a bachelor’s degree in occupational studies and vocational arts from California State University, Long Beach, as well as a master’s degree in criminal justice from Chapman University.

In his new post, he will earn a base salary of $275,858.

He and his wife, Nikole, live in Garden Grove and share three children, Regan, 23, Avery, 21 and Gwendalyn, 18.

Heredia’s swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 3 p.m. at the Center at Founders Village. His first day on the job was Tuesday. Community members and public safety personnel gave a standing ovation at the City Council meeting to Rod Cox, who had been serving as the interim police chief.

An appreciative Cox commended the city on its recent hires of Heredia and Nigg, and he took a comedic approach to the end of his time with Fountain Valley.

Rod Cox, center, is given a standing ovation in recognition of his service as Fountain Valley’s interim police chief at the City Council meeting on Tuesday. (Andrew Turner)

“I told Chief Heredia that he’s going to have to drag me out by the ankles, and I’ll go kicking and screaming the whole way,” Cox said. “I’ve had nothing but an amazing journey here. I’ve learned a ton, I’ve met a lot of good people. The community of Fountain Valley is supportive of not only the City Council and the city, in general, but the police department. It’s just been an extraordinary experience, and one that I’ll never forget, one that I don’t want to leave.

“I know I have to, I’m leaving,” he added, gesturing in Heredia’s direction, before continuing the bit. “The cops aren’t here to support. They’re here to drag me out.”

