Two veteran educators honored as Huntington Beach district Teachers of the Year

Marina High music director John McGilligan, center, is recognized by district Supt. Carolee Ogata and other officials as a Huntington Beach Union High School District Teacher of the Year on Feb. 5.

John McGilligan was asked to organize a band for an event on campus at Marina High School earlier this month.

Nothing out of the ordinary there for the Vikings’ longtime music director.

“When they asked me to organize a band, I figured that was a normal thing to do for us,” said McGilligan, adding that Marina teachers have received the Huntington Beach Union High School District Teacher of the Year honor in the past. “We have great teachers here.”

McGilligan could look in the mirror to see one of them.

He was surprised on campus by district officials as one of the district’s two Teachers of the Year, along with Fountain Valley High social studies teacher Julie Chaicharee.

McGilligan is in his 20th year teaching at Marina, having previously taught at rural schools in southwest Iowa.

He’s in charge of the marching band in the fall, the string orchestra, symphony orchestra, jazz band, indoor percussion group as well as winter guard.

Marina High Principal Tim Floyd, second from left, talks about teacher John McGilligan during a ceremony on Feb. 5. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Union High School District)

McGilligan said earning the recognition by the district, which employs more than 600 teachers, was certainly memorable.

“I happened to land in a pretty arts-friendly district,” he said. “I’ve never not felt supported, either by the administration or by the district. They really understand how important arts are. When I first got here, our superintendent even played in a rock band, so it was fun to talk shop with him.”

Marina Principal Tim Floyd said that McGilligan is probably the most dedicated person, in terms of hours spent on campus.

“I think that’s part of the job of a band director at any school, but John’s passion for it translates into him being here all the time, showing up for kids,” Floyd said. “He’s got great relationships with the kids, but also parents. The fact that he builds strong relationships with the parents just provides that much more support for the program.

“Overall, John is the kind of guy who walks through the office everyday and says hi to people. It adds a lot to the positive culture of our campus.”

Fountain Valley High teacher Julie Chaicharee, center, reacts to the news she has been chosen as a district Teacher of the Year prior to a ceremony on Feb. 5. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Union High School District)

Julie Chaicharee

Julie Chaicharee also was surprised during an on-campus ceremony at Fountain Valley, after she was brought outside during her second period class by Principal Paul Lopez.

“He brought me out there and the whole district office was on stage,” she said. “It was a shock. I don’t like surprises like that because I don’t know how to act. Deer in the headlights, like what do I do? But it was definitely an honor. I’m humbled by it and eternally grateful.”

Chaicharee is in her 25th year teaching at Fountain Valley. She currently teaches two classes, a freshman AP Human Geography Model United Nations class and a senior U.S. Government course.

She has served as a department coordinator and Mock Trial advisor, and also been involved in AVID and Academic World Quest.

Chaicharee is proud to be a Baron, noting that her two children are Fountain Valley graduates and that she has a supportive department and administration.

Fountain Valley High teacher Julie Chaicharee hugs Principal Paul Lopez during a ceremony on Feb. 5. (Courtesy of Huntington Beach Union High School District)

“I just love what I do,” she said. “To me, it’s nothing that special, but I’m so grateful that [the district sees] me. I do spend a lot of time with my students before and after school and at lunchtime … When you like what you do, it doesn’t seem like a job. That’s what I try to tell my students, find a passion that you like.”

She said she also wants her students to see history as relevant.

“The consequences of the past, the things that were done in the past, it kind of sets the foundation for the future,” Chaicharee said. “Now, we’re living here, and we should understand the past so we know what to do.”